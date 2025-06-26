Alpine Mar Expands Service Growth Through Strategic Acquisition

Firm Adds Assurance Services to its Growing Suite of Accounting and Finance Offerings, Strengthening Support for Small and Mid-Sized Businesses Navigating Tighter Lending Environments

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / With business lending continuing to tighten , comprehensively and independently audited and reviewed financials are often crucial to business expansion for equity and lending purposes. To meet this demand, Alpine Mar , a rapidly growing, modern-day accounting firm with a digital-first footprint, has unveiled an expanded service offering that now includes assurance services-audited and reviewed financials, which are increasingly essential for companies seeking financing or investment. The firm has gained expertise in this area through its acquisition of Elliot Melamed PA, a boutique certified public accounting (CPA) firm with a proven track record and over 30 years in the business.

This assurance services launch is the latest in a string of impressive milestones for Alpine Mar. The firm is also reporting that it has achieved an average annual revenue growth rate of 220 percent year over year since inception (2020), and now has 17 U.S.-based employees.

"Our assurance services launch reflects what we're hearing from our clients. They want more than a traditional accounting firm - they also want real insights, proactive guidance, and strategic support at every stage of growth," says Pablo Martell, CEO and Managing Partner of Alpine Mar. "Bringing assurance services in-house allows us to deliver on that promise."

While the accounting and finance industry overall is struggling to source talent, one of Alpine Mar's biggest advantages is that its partners all started their careers with the "Big 4." Alpine Mar offers the latest in technology combined with both enterprise-level expertise and startup-style agility, serving many large enterprises with a fee structure that is also within reach of small and mid-sized businesses. Alpine Mar's vision is resonating with its diverse client base, from whom they have received an exceptional amount of referral work.

Pablo Martell started Alpine Mar in 2020 with a mission of defining the modern-day accounting firm - one that breaks traditional molds by leveraging technology, expertise, communication and clients' needs to create more personalized experiences. Since its inception, Alpine Mar has also had a strong commitment to client service and entrepreneurship to support its growing roster of clients and employees. The firm expects to continue attracting exceptional talent to the firm as it grows. Given its growth trajectory, Alpine Mar expects to be among the top U.S. accounting and finance firms within the next five years.

About Alpine Mar

Alpine Mar was founded in South Florida in 2020 by a group of CPAs who bring experience from some of the world's largest and most sophisticated organizations. The team prides itself on providing unmatched expertise and service to individuals and businesses of all sizes. Since its inception, Alpine Mar has provided its clients with the latest technology to deliver industry-leading service and results. The firm offers a full range of accounting and finance services, including operational support, tax, audit, finance, and assurance. To learn more, please visit https://alpinemar.com/

Media contact:

Kristina LeBlanc

kristina@notablypr.com

508-930-5636

SOURCE: Alpine Mar

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/alpine-mar-expands-service-growth-through-strategic-acquisition-1043337