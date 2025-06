North Bergen, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - Apollo Biowellness, Inc. formerly known as Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTC Pink: KOAN) (the "Company"), announces that it is fully compliant and is current in its filing. The Company is preparing to be listed on OTCIQ and is pleased to also announce that it has successfully made arrangements with various creditors to allow the Company to move forward and is now in the final stages to execute final exclusive distribution deals in North America, imminently and then later Europe, Middle East and Asia and Latin America on our Evolutionary Biologics Brand.

The Company is also planning, within the next couple of fiscal quarter, on launching a shelf stabilized consumer cosmetic direct to consumers through various retain outlets and e-commerce distribution channels.

James W. Zimbler, President, stated, "With these exciting new plans we expect to see enormous growth and will expect to be selling our products internationally starting in the third and fourth quarters. We are diligently working with various partners in developing the shelf stable consumer branded product, which we are excited to launch before the end of the third quarter and will be announced shortly."

About Apollo Biowellness, Inc. f/k/a Resonate Blends, Inc.

Apollo Biowellness, Inc., and its subsidiary, Evolutionary Biologics, Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and marketing of products designed to better mankind. We believe we are positioning our company as a leader in the field of Regenerative Medicine as defined by the National Institute of Health using biologic based products. Intended products are to be marketed under third-party label exemptions. We are focusing our current efforts on marketing licensed patent-pending natural stem cell mobilizing agents capable of enhancing each individual's ability to mobilize their own adult stem cells from their bone marrow. Also, we are licensed under a patent-pending application to market a dual acting all-natural diet aid designed to help control hunger through normal body signals to the brain and stomach. Products are being developed for consumer and professional markets.

Before using any of our products, you should always consult with your veterinarian and/or family doctor.

SOURCE: Apollo Biowellness, Inc.