The Canadian province of Manitoba has launched the Affordable Home Energy Program to support ground-source heat pump adoption in electrically heated homes. The initiative, run by Efficiency Manitoba, offers no-upfront-cost options and could cut household electricity bills by up to CAD 1,000 ($730) per year. The government of the Canadian province of Manitoba has launched the Affordable Home Energy Program to help households install ground-source heat pumps. The initiative is designed to reduce heating costs, provincial Environment Minister Mike Moyes said this week. The program, administered through ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...