USA Rugby partnership marks the latest addition to Wasabi's robust sports sponsorship portfolio

Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, today announced it has strengthened its sports sponsorship program as the Official Cloud Storage Partner of USA Rugby. This milestone partnership unites two organizations committed to rapid growth, excellence, and technology innovation.

Wasabi is purpose-built for media-rich industries like sports and entertainment and offers simple, fast, and predictable cloud storage for organizations with growing content archives. USA Rugby now stands alongside Wasabi's compelling sponsorship portfolio of teams unlocking the power of their data, including iconic organizations, like the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club.

"With digital transformation being top of mind for all sports organizations, we can't think of a better partner than Wasabi to innovate alongside," said USA Rugby CEO, Bill Goren. "Wasabi has established itself as a true industry leader, and we are eager to work with them to mutually drive growth both on and off the rugby pitch."

As the Official Cloud Storage Partner, Wasabi's logo will debut on the front of the jerseys for both the men's and women's USA Rugby National Teams this summer and throughout the remainder of the 2025 season. This partnership marks Wasabi's first foray into a league-level sponsorship and further demonstrates Wasabi's commitment to women's sports nationwide.

"As Wasabi continues our rapid global expansion, we're proud to partner with USA Rugby, an organization that is growing exponentially with a fan base that's building momentum faster than ever," said Michael Welts, chief marketing officer at Wasabi Technologies. "We look forward to seeing our logo displayed prominently on both the men's and women's team jerseys and guiding them on their digital innovation journey."

For more information on how media entertainment organizations are unlocking the power of their data, visit https://wasabi.com/solutions/media-workflows.

About Wasabi Technologies

Recognized as one of the technology industry's fastest growing companies, Wasabi is on a mission to store the world's data by making cloud storage affordable, predictable and secure. With Wasabi, visionary companies gain the freedom to use their data whenever they like without being hit with unpredictable fees or vendor lock-in. Instead, they're free to build best-of-breed solutions with the industry's fastest-growing ecosystem of independent cloud application partners. Customers and partners all over the world trust Wasabi to help them put their data to work so they can unlock their full potential. Visit wasabi.com to learn more.

About USA Rugby

Established in 1975, USA Rugby is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of rugby in America and a Full Sport Member of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee. Currently headquartered in Glendale, Colorado, USA Rugby is charged with developing the game on all levels and has more than 100,000 active members across the Youth, High School, College and Senior club level. USA Rugby oversees four national teams, multiple age-grade programs, and an emerging Olympic development pathway for elite athletes. In 2031 and 2033, USA Rugby will welcome the world for the Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup, all while following the 2028 Olympic games hosted in Los Angeles; two of the largest events in global sports. Visit usa.rugby for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250626065626/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact Wasabi Technologies:

Lindsay Daly, Director of Corporate Communications

Press@wasabi.com



Media Contact USA Rugby:

Calder Cahill, Head of Communications

ccahill@usa.rugby