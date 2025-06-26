Smart Warehousing Market Outlook 2030 | $57.97B Growth | How IoT, AI, and Automation Are Reshaping Modern Logistics | Exclusive Report by The Research Insights

CHICAGO and PUNE, India, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Warehousing Market Share is projected to be valued at USD 22.83 billion in 2023 and reach USD 57.97 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% according to a new report by The Research Insights. Growth is being driven by the increasing adoption of the IoT, AI, and robotics in warehouse operations, along with the high demand for real time visibility and reduced time and errors in order fulfilment. These technologies are being implemented to make warehouse operations faster, more efficient, agile and intelligent. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the Smart Warehousing Market growth of 14.2% comprises a vast array of Component, Deployment, Technology, Application, Warehouse Size, Vertical, and Geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Smart Warehousing Market Growth:

According to an exhaustive report by The Research Insights, the Smart Warehousing Market is experiencing significant growth. The growth of the smart warehousing market is primarily being driven by the convergence of several transformative technologies with evolving demands within the logistics and supply chain industries. One of the primary drivers is the explosive growth of e-commerce and omnichannel retailing, which requires faster, more accurate and efficient order fulfilment to meet rising customer expectations. This boom is putting pressure on businesses to streamline their logistics operations and shift away from traditional warehousing models in favor of automated, data-driven solutions. The integration of AI and machine learning technologies into warehouse operations is also playing a crucial role by enabling predictive analytics and real-time decision-making. This is significantly improving efficiency and responsiveness to dynamic market conditions. The proliferation of robotics, including autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), is revolutionizing material handling, which is further accelerated by global labor shortages. In parallel, the increasing focus on sustainability is also spurring the adoption of energy-efficient systems and smart infrastructure with a reduced environmental footprint. The adoption of cloud-based WMS, coupled with IoT sensors and 5G connectivity, is facilitating scalable, flexible warehouse operations with real-time visibility and enhanced control. These trends, combined with the reshaping of consumer expectations, are driving the rapid transformation of warehousing into smart, resilient, and interconnected ecosystems.

Rapid Growth of E-commerce and Omnichannel Retailing:

The exponential growth of e-commerce is one of the primary drivers of the smart warehousing market. E-commerce behemoths such as Amazon, Alibaba and Walmart have significantly raised customer expectations in terms of delivery speed, inventory availability, and order accuracy. To keep pace, companies are transitioning from traditional storage models to smarter warehouses equipped with automation, robotics, and real-time inventory tracking. Omnichannel retail is also fueling the adoption of smart warehousing systems by adding complexity to the management of inventory and order fulfillment. Integrating advanced software, automated picking and packing, and warehouse management systems (WMS) solutions can help businesses seamlessly manage orders from multiple channels with reduced errors and faster fulfillment times. As the global e-commerce market is set to continue its meteoric growth, the need for scalable, intelligent warehousing solutions is also growing.

Advancements in Automation, Robotics and AI Technologies:

Innovation in automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies is another key driver of the smart warehousing revolution. The integration of advanced technologies such as autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), AI-powered analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning into warehouse operations is fundamentally transforming logistics and inventory management practices. AMRs can navigate warehouse floors to transport goods with reduced labor costs and lower human errors. AI and machine learning algorithms can significantly improve demand forecasting, route optimization, and resource management. IoT-enabled sensors and RFID tags provide real-time visibility into inventory levels, equipment status, and environmental conditions. WMS solutions have evolved to integrate predictive analytics capabilities and are cloud-based allowing greater agility in decision making. These technological innovations are not only helping companies improve their operational efficiency, but they are also enabling them to scale their logistics operations more effectively to meet fluctuating market demands. This is making smart warehousing an essential building block of modern supply chains.

Labor Shortages and the Rising Cost of Manual Operations:

The global logistics and warehousing industry is currently experiencing a skilled labor shortage, with rising wages and high turnover rates further compounding the challenge. The warehousing and storage sector has experienced a record-breaking level of job openings in recent years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This labor shortage is one of the biggest contributing factors that have led to businesses looking to increase their smart warehouse spending to reduce their overall human labor and its associated costs. These smart solutions can help companies to operate 24/7 with little downtime to further create a significant cost saving over time. The minimization of human labor in warehousing also reduces risks to human health and safety by delegating repetitive and potentially strenuous tasks to automated machines and robots. For companies that are still relying on manual warehousing operations for fulfillment, it is becoming necessary to consider an upgrade to a smart warehouse solution to remain competitive, efficient and cost-effective.

Geographical Insights:

North America had the maximum market share of around 31.8% in the smart warehousing market. This is attributed to the presence of a robust technology infrastructure and a well-established logistics and warehousing sector in the region. The region is also a host to several leading e-commerce and retail companies, which further accelerates the adoption of smart warehousing solutions to efficiently meet the growing demand for their supply chain operations. The recent explosion of online shopping has resulted in an increased requirement for warehouses to provide efficient and faster order fulfillment, real-time tracking of orders and improved inventory management capabilities. All these factors have led to companies investing in new warehouse automation technologies, robotics, and warehouse management systems (WMS) solutions in order to remain agile and efficient in the long run.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of around 15.2% over the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of automated and robotics technologies for several warehousing and supply chain operations. The rising e-commerce trend has also increased the requirement for warehouses for efficient warehouse management and tracking systems, real-time inventory data, and operational workflows. To cater to the demand, companies have been rapidly investing in cutting-edge technologies such as Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) and conveyor systems in order to automate several warehousing activities such as material handling and packaging which has resulted in reducing the labor requirements and the overall operational costs.

Global Smart Warehousing Market Segmentation and Geographical Insights:

Based on Component, the Smart Warehousing market is divided into, Hardware, Software, and Services. The hardware segment dominated the market with a share of 50.1%.

Based on Deployment, the Smart Warehousing market is divided into, Cloud, and On-premises. The on-premises segment holds a substantial lead in the smart warehousing market, accounting for 55.9% of the total share

Based on Technology, the Smart Warehousing market is divided into, IoT, Robotics and Automation, AI and Analytics, Networking and Communication, AR and VR, Others. The robotics and automation segment dominated the landscape, accounting for 31.8% of total market share.

Based on Application, the Smart Warehousing market is divided into, Inventory Management, Order Fulfillment, Asset Tracking, Predictive Analytics, and Others. Fulfillment currently dominating the landscape at 33.9%.

Based on Warehouse Size, the Smart Warehousing market is divided into, Small, Medium, and Large. Large warehouses making up 48.0% of total revenue.

Based on Vertical, the Smart Warehousing market is divided into, Transportation & Logistics, Retail & E-commerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Automotive, Food & Beverages, and Others. The transportation & logistics segment held the largest share of 19.8% of the overall revenue.

of the overall revenue. The Smart Warehousing Market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Global Smart Warehousing Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens

Zebra Technologies Corporation

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

KION Group AG

Cognex Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Tecsys, Inc.

Manhattan Associates

PSI Logistics

Reply

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Global Smart Warehousing Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

In May 2025 . Blue Yonder acquired Pledge Earth Technologies Ltd to enhance its end-to-end supply chain platform with accredited carbon emissions reporting capabilities. Pledge's software solutions help businesses measure, track and manage their carbon emissions throughout logistics operations, supporting adherence to global sustainability standards and promoting transparency in supply chain carbon management.

. Blue Yonder acquired Pledge Earth Technologies Ltd to enhance its end-to-end supply chain platform with accredited carbon emissions reporting capabilities. Pledge's software solutions help businesses measure, track and manage their carbon emissions throughout logistics operations, supporting adherence to global sustainability standards and promoting transparency in supply chain carbon management. In May 2025 . Samsung SDS and SAP extend their strategic partnership to expand cloud ERP services to regulated industries, including finance, public sector, and defense. The collaboration will support cloud ERP migration and integration of AI and hyper-automation solutions to help customers modernize their operations, including warehouse and supply chain management and compliance.

. Samsung SDS and SAP extend their strategic partnership to expand cloud ERP services to regulated industries, including finance, public sector, and defense. The collaboration will support cloud ERP migration and integration of AI and hyper-automation solutions to help customers modernize their operations, including warehouse and supply chain management and compliance. In April 2025 . Uniserve and Logistics Reply have partnered to implement LEA Reply, a cloud-native, microservices-based Warehouse Management System (WMS) for its existing operations. LEA Reply helps Uniserve in scaling its operations seamlessly while boosting efficiency and productivity. It also provides real-time visibility into all inventory and warehouse operations across its supply chain. Uniserve plans to leverage this partnership for future expansion of solutions and services like AI, inventory drones, yard management, and dock scheduling, as well.

. Uniserve and Logistics Reply have partnered to implement LEA Reply, a cloud-native, microservices-based Warehouse Management System (WMS) for its existing operations. LEA Reply helps Uniserve in scaling its operations seamlessly while boosting efficiency and productivity. It also provides real-time visibility into all inventory and warehouse operations across its supply chain. Uniserve plans to leverage this partnership for future expansion of solutions and services like AI, inventory drones, yard management, and dock scheduling, as well. In January 2025. Blue Yonder and Rhenus Warehousing Solutions, a leading logistics service provider, have announced a strategic partnership to standardize warehouse operations globally. The two companies plan to implement Blue Yonder's Warehouse Management System (WMS) across Rhenus Warehousing Solutions' facilities to streamline processes, increase scalability and consistency.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What is the forecasted market size of the Smart Warehousing Market in 2030?

The forecasted market size of the Smart Warehousing Market is USD 57.97 billion in 2030. Who are the leading players in the Smart Warehousing Market?

The key players in the Smart Warehousing Market include, Honeywell International Inc.; Siemens; Zebra Technologies Corporation; IBM Corporation; Oracle Corporation; SAP SE; KION Group AG; Cognex Corporation; ABB Ltd.; Tecsys, Inc.; Manhattan Associates; PSI Logistics; and Reply. What are the major drivers for the Smart Warehousing Market?

The market's expansion can be attributed to the increasing adoption of automation and robotics solutions, as well as the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry. Which is the largest region during the forecasted period in the Smart Warehousing Market?

The North America had the maximum market share of around 31.8% in the smart warehousing market. Which is the largest segment, by warehouse sizes, during the forecasted period in the Smart Warehousing Market?

The Large warehouses making up 48.0% of total revenue.

Conclusion:

The transformation of warehousing into smart ecosystems is being driven by a combination of new technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), the IoT, robotics, and cloud computing. These new smart warehouse technologies are helping to fundamentally reframe traditional supply chain and inventory management practices. The rise in the adoption of e-commerce and the demand for faster order fulfillment, labor shortage, and the increased complexity in logistics operations, are some of the other factors that have led to the increasing installation of automated and smart warehousing solutions. Smart warehouses use a combination of real-time data analytics, AMRs, autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs), and connected devices to help in optimizing storage, streamline operations and drive better decision-making. These smart devices and systems are seamlessly integrated with each other through the IoT to also facilitate predictive maintenance, energy efficiency and adaptive allocation of warehouse resources. As a fundamental part of the broader Industrial 4.0 movements, smart warehousing is helping drive and enable end-to-end digital logistics and responsive distribution networks as well. Further innovation in AI and machine learning, sensor fusion, and human-machine interfaces is helping to improve the agility, efficiency, safety and scalability of warehousing operations for commerce in the future.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders- logistics companies, warehouse operators, supply chain managers, technology providers, and regulatory bodies - with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 57.97 billion by 2030, the Global Smart Warehousing Market represents a significant opportunity for AI developers, IoT solution innovators, robotics manufacturers, data analytics startups, and cloud service providers, can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

