Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Biomimicry Institute Launches Their Inaugural Co-Lab Focused on Buildings, Cities & Infrastructure

MISSOULA, MT / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Practitioners and Experts Aim to Catalyze Sector-Wide Shift Toward Nature-Positive Solutions

The Biomimicry Institute, a nonpro?t organization that envisions a nature-positive, inclusive, and regenerative world inspired and guided by nature's genius, today announced the launch of its ?rst Biomimicry Co-Lab focused on Nature Positive Buildings, Cities & Infrastructure. This 12-month, action-focused collaboration brings together 22 leading industry innovators, design practitioners, and implementation experts to accelerate the shift toward a nature-positive built environment.

"The built environment sector has an enormous impact on biodiversity, from its materials supply chain all the way through to its construction and operations. The sector is grappling with a transformation towards Nature Positive Buildings, Cities and Infrastructure and we know that within nature's genius lies critical solutions that we can bring into action through convening these incredible thought leaders." said Amanda Sturgeon, CEO of the Biomimicry Institute. "This Co-Lab is about turning deep inspiration from nature into scalable strategies that can help the sector to become regenerative."

The Buildings, Cities & Infrastructure Co-Lab is designed to address systemic gaps in the built environment sector by identifying how biomimicry, biophilic design, and nature-inspired solutions can be implemented at scale. It will convene a diverse cohort of global changemakers to explore critical leverage points such as nature-inspired material innovation, design principles inspired by ecosystems, connection to place, and circular infrastructure models.

Key Objectives Include:

Collaborating across global regions to identify sector-speci?c challenges and opportunities

Exploring how learning from nature can catalyze a shift to nature-positive buildings, cities, and infrastructure

Co-creating the practical tools, frameworks, and resources needed to disrupt the sector

Over the course of the year, participants will engage in monthly virtual sessions, contribute to collaborative research, and attend an in-person nature immersion workshop planned for New York Climate Week (September 21-28, 2025). "We are excited to be convening experts in this sector to move beyond incremental change and instead to co-create tangible outcomes that help rede?ne how we build-using nature's own playbook." said Sturgeon.

By advancing nature-inspired innovation in buildings, cities, and infrastructure, the Biomimicry Institute continues its mission to build a regenerative and inclusive future-guided by the strategies that have sustained life on Earth for 3.8 billion years.

Learn more about our inaugural Co-Labs initiative and the Buildings, Cities & Infrastructure participants here.

For more information about the Biomimicry Institute and our work, please visit www.biomimicry.org.

About the Biomimicry Institute

The Biomimicry Institute is a 501(c)(3) not-for-pro?t organization founded in 2005 that connects individuals to enable a nature-positive, inclusive and regenerative world inspired and guided by nature's genius. The Institute provides tools like AskNature.org, the largest free database of biological strategies for sustainable innovation, and recently launched the AskNature Hive, a global collaboration hub for nature-inspired problem solvers. In addition to Co-Labs, the Institute runs the Ray of Hope Accelerator to support startups using nature's strategies to tackle major environmental challenges, and Nature of Fashion, a circular economy initiative turning textile waste into biocompatible raw materials.

