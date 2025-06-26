Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market worth $32.89 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market is projected to grow from USD 15.35 billion in 2025 to USD 32.89 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

Scope Of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019-2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025-2030 Forecast units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments covered Offering, solutions, service, security type, vertical, and region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Major vendors in the ICS Security Market include Cisco (US), ABB (Switzerland), Lockheed Martin (US), Fortinet (US), Honeywell (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), BAE Systems (UK), RTX (US), Trellix (US), Check Point (Israel), Darktrace (UK), Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Tenable (US), Belden (US), Sophos (UK), CyberArk (US), Claroty (US), Dragos (US), Nozomi Networks (US), Cyberbit (US), Forescout (US), Radiflow (Israel), Verve Industrial Protection (US), Xage Security (US), and Positive Technology (US).

AI and machine learning are increasingly used in ICS security to detect threats in real time by analyzing patterns and outliers in operational data. Unlike traditional methods, AI can adapt to different conditions and spot subtle signs of attacks before they escalate. This is driving demand for AI-powered ICS solutions that provide faster detection, predictive alerts, and less disruption to industrial operations. Solutions integrated with AI, such as Security Information & Event Management (SIEM), Intrusion Detection & Prevention Systems (IDPS), and Security & Vulnerability Management, also reduce false positives and offer greater visibility into complex OT networks. As a result, AI is becoming a key enabler for proactive and resilient ICS cybersecurity.

Based on security, network security segment to account for largest market size during forecast period

ICS network security typically focuses on securing the communications infrastructure that interconnects industrial devices and systems to broader enterprise IT networks. ICS network security includes the communications surrounding, OT specific network segmentation with demilitarized zones (DMZs), OT aware firewalls, access control policies, and a need to keep certain operations isolated from the external threat landscape. Specialized inspection technologies, including deep packet inspection (DPI), secure tunneling(s), and unidirectional gateways monitor, detect, and protect against digital threats without interrupting or disrupting an essential service or operation. These inspection technologies and processes allow the data only to flow in one direction (where required) and prevent or reduce the chances of unauthorized remote exploitation and data exfiltration from critical operations.

With the move toward remote operations (due to remote work benefits as well as operational and digital transformations in industrial environments), securing access is now very important, using encrypted channels and multi-factor authentication to entitle access to only authorized personnel interacting with sensitive industrial systems. To recognize unusual behavior patterns before they lead to cyberattacks, additional monitoring and detection are needed to ensure complete integrity in the system during critical updates and normal operation.

By solution, identity and access management segment to witness highest growth rate during forecast period

Identity and access management (IAM) in ICS security provides assurance that only certified personnel can access industrial control systems, minimizing the possibility of insider threats and unauthorized interference. It entails enforcing role-based access control, multi-factor authentication, secure management of credentials, and logging user activity to ensure accountability. IAM solutions are designed specifically for OT environments, supporting integration with legacy systems while ensuring minimal disruption to real-time operations. These solutions assist in segregating access between OT and IT environments to stop lateral movement of threats. They also assist in audit readiness by storing comprehensive access logs for compliance reporting. Advanced IAM platforms employ behavioral analytics to identify abnormal access patterns and initiate real-time alerts.

By region, Asia Pacific market to grow at highest rate during forecast period

Industrial control systems (ICS) in the Asia Pacific are experiencing rapid improvements, owing to the increased rate of digitalization, escalating cyber threats, and dynamic regulatory requirements. Industry reports reveal that nearly 64 percent of industrial organizations in Asia Pacific aim to achieve full digital maturity within two years. However, they are facing challenges related to compliance, talent shortages, and limited budgets. Governments are increasing their digitalization initiatives; for example, Singapore has revised its Cybersecurity Act to include OT systems, and Hong Kong recently enacted a new cybersecurity law requiring incident reporting within two hours in critical sectors. With more than half of Asia Pacific organizations already adopting Zero Trust strategies, the industry is clearly shifting toward more proactive, identity- and context-based ICS security models. Meanwhile, ransomware attacks have affected up to 78% of organizations in the region, impacting both IT and OT environments, which makes AI-driven anomaly detection and threat mitigation tools crucial. As cyber risks grow and IIoT adoption accelerates, ICS security is becoming a strategic area of investment across energy, manufacturing, utilities, and transportation sectors in the region.

Top Key Companies in Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market:

Cisco (US), ABB (Switzerland), Lockheed Martin (US), Fortinet (US), Honeywell (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), BAE Systems (UK), RTX (US), Trellix (US), Check Point (Israel), Darktrace (UK), Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Tenable (US), Belden (US), Sophos (UK), CyberArk (US), Claroty (US), Dragos (US), Nozomi Networks (US), Cyberbit (US), Forescout (US), Radiflow (Israel), Verve Industrial Protection (US), Xage Security (US), and Positive Technology (US) are the key players and other players in the ICS Security Market.

