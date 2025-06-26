Anzeige
New to The Street Signs DataVault AI to 12-Month National Media Series Featuring Long-Form Interviews, TV Commercials, and Iconic Billboard Exposure - Filming Begins Immediately in Collaboration with FINTECH.TV

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / New to The Street, the nationally syndicated financial media platform broadcasting on Bloomberg and Fox Business as sponsored programming, proudly announces it has signed DataVault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) to a comprehensive twelve-month national media series.

The collaboration will feature:

  • Long-form interviews

  • Television commercials

  • Billboard exposure in Times Square and New York's Financial District

  • YouTube syndication (2.9M+ subscribers) and full social media distribution

Filming begins immediately, in collaboration with FINTECH.TV, a global media platform specializing in finance, sustainability, and innovation.

"We're thrilled to kick off this long-term media partnership with DataVault AI," said Vince Caruso, CEO of New to The Street. "Their cutting-edge AI and data monetization platform represents the next chapter of Web3 technology. With our global broadcasting infrastructure and expansion into the Middle East and Asia, we expect massive visibility for DVLT across markets."

The agreement includes earned media pickup, integrated press releases, and amplification across digital and broadcast properties, reinforcing DataVault AI's investor and partner communications strategy.

About FINTECH.TV

FINTECH.TV is a global media platform delivering cutting-edge news and insights across finance, digital assets, sustainability, and innovation. Broadcasting from its marquee studio on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, and with hubs in Abu Dhabi Global Market and other financial centers, FINTECH.TV connects audiences with the thought leaders shaping the future of capital markets, Web3, and responsible investing.

About DataVault AI Inc.

DataVault AI Inc. (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI experience, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions through its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions.

Its Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO®, and Sumerian® patented technologies-industry-first spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound systems with foundational IP in audio timing, synchronization, and interference cancellation.

The Data Science Division delivers experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization through high-performance computing and Web 3.0 integration. It offers licensing across industries including sports & entertainment, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, and energy.

The company's Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables licensing of name, image, and likeness (NIL), connecting real-world objects to immutable metadata. DataVault AI's customizable platform supports third-party integration, AI/ML automation, detailed analytics, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring.

Headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, learn more at www.datavaultsite.com.

About New to The Street

For over sixteen years, New to The Street has been interviewing and covering the stories of innovative public and private companies. The show now reaches over 220 million U.S. households weekly, with global expansion into 26 million additional homes through Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming. With more than 2.9 million YouTube subscribers, it operates the largest digital media channel in the financial news space. The platform combines earned and sponsored content across linear TV, digital platforms, and outdoor media. New to The Street recently broadcast its show number six hundred seventy-five, marking a significant milestone in financial media storytelling.

SOURCE: New To The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-signs-datavault-ai-dvlt-to-12-month-national-media-series-fe-1043352

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
