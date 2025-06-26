Epique Realty Announces Global Expansion Strategy at PowerCON 2025

The Epique Revolution Goes Global: Brokerage Unveils International Expansion

NASHVILLE TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / The energy at the 2025 Epique PowerCON surged today as Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty, took the stage to announce the company's most ambitious chapter yet: the dawn of its global era.

In a captivating preview of what's to come, Miller revealed that Canada is slated to be the first international market to join the Epique movement, with Australia and the United Kingdom on the horizon.

"We're building something that transcends borders," said Miller, addressing the electrified crowd. "Our agent-first model, extraordinary free benefits, unwavering support, and award-winning AI platform are creating a wave that cannot be contained. This is the beginning of Epique's global era."

While the roadmap for official launches is being finalized to ensure legal and operational excellence, the announcement signals a monumental leap in Epique's mission. The company is officially beginning its journey beyond the U.S. to empower agents everywhere with world-class resources, collaboration, and opportunity.

The world is watching. The future is calling. And Epique answers the call.

