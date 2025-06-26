Grand View Research, Inc.: Vineet Agarwal Joins Grand View Research as Investor and Board Member

PUNE, India , June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that Vineet Agarwal, a seasoned business leader and investor with over 20 years of experience in strategy, research & analytics, and digital transformation, has joined Grand View Research as an investor and member of the board of directors.

Vineet brings deep expertise from senior leadership roles at globally recognized organizations, most recently as the Partner & Co-CEO of SG Analytics (recently acquired by Straive), where he played a pivotal role in scaling the firm into a global leader in data analytics and research services. Prior to this, he spent almost a decade with Amba Research (acquired by Moody's Analytics), a leader in research & analytics solutions for capital markets. A passionate advocate for sustainability and climate-tech innovation, Vineet is currently the Co-Founder & CEO at LongStraw Carbon. Vineet is widely recognized for driving innovation, building agile teams, and unlocking long-term stakeholder value.

"Vineet's presence on our board is a game-changer," said Swayam Dash, Managing Director of Grand View Research. "His strategic clarity, deep market understanding, and ability to guide businesses through complexity will be invaluable as we expand our analytics capabilities and enter new domains."

Commenting on the appointment, Shashi Kumar, CEO of Grand View Research, said: "We're thrilled to have Vineet join our board. His insights and leadership will accelerate our innovation agenda and strengthen our commitment to delivering impact-driven intelligence to businesses worldwide."

Sharing his excitement, Vineet Agarwal said: "I am excited to join Grand View Research's board and support their mission to make high-quality market intelligence accessible for every business decision maker. In today's fast-evolving landscape, actionable insights are the key to unlocking growth and innovation, and Grand View Research is leading the way in empowering organizations with the insights they need to succeed."

As a board member and investor, Vineet will play a critical role in guiding Grand View Research's strategic growth, helping diversify into advanced analytics, expand into emerging domains, and accelerate long-term value creation for clients and partners.

Please join us in welcoming Vineet to the Grand View Research board as we embark on this exciting phase of growth together.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company with their APAC corporate headquarters in Pune, India. The company provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 500+ analysts and consultants, adding more than 1000 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis of 28 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead. Grand View Research has also launched Horizon Databook, The World's Largest Portal for Market Reports & Statistics

