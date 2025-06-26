Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
26.06.2025 16:16 Uhr
LUYUAN Group Upgrades International Brand Strategy to Advance Active Mobility Solutions for All Scenarios

HONG KONG, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LUYUAN Group (02451.HK), a leading name in the two-wheeler industry, has announced a comprehensive upgrade to its brand strategy, focusing on user orientation and technological innovation. By 2025, the company plans to further expand its brands, LUYUAN and LYVA, into international markets, especially in Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Latin America. The strategic move also includes smart design and eco-friendly concepts to penetrate the electric bicycle markets in Europe and North America, fulfilling the mission of delivering high-quality manufacturing and innovation worldwide.

The brand value of LUYUAN exceeded 11 billion RMB.

With 28 years of experience in the two-wheeler sector, LUYUAN's products are now available in over 80 countries and regions, achieving comprehensive application across various scenarios. This strategic upgrade introduces the new "Active Mobility Solutions for All Scenarios," reflecting LUYUAN's deep understanding of modern users' growing demand for smart and convenient products, rather than just expanding product lines. Through an integrated product portfolio and ecosystem service system, LUYUAN aims to provide users with a holistic and multi-dimensional mobility experience.

LUYUAN and LYVA Brands

  • LUYUAN: Positioned as an everyday mobility partner, LUYUAN features advanced technologies such as a liquid-cooled power system, a battery digital care system, and an intelligent connectivity system. The S95, a key model, exemplifies these innovations.
  • LYVA: Focused on high-end intelligent series, LYVA integrates cutting-edge technologies like liquid-cooled mid-drive motors and AI-driven controls.

Ni Boyuan, Vice President of LUYUAN Group, stated, "We are at a new starting point, where future competition will revolve around scenario coverage capabilities, technological penetration rates, and the completeness of service ecosystems."

LUYUAN is redefining two-wheeled electric vehicles from "consumables" to "durables." The company has developed a liquid-cooled motor with aviation-grade insulation that achieves a cooling reduction of 38°C, significantly extending motor lifespans. In 2022, LUYUAN's liquid-cooled motor successfully challenged continuous operation for 624 hours, setting a Guinness World Record. Furthermore, with IPX8 waterproof sealing technology, LUYUAN ensures that moisture is kept out, preventing rust and guaranteeing a 10-year warranty for consumers.

Technological Advancements

LUYUAN continues to innovate its three-electric system:

  • Motor: The liquid cooling system has been further enhanced with graphene heat-dissipating coatings and tri-cooling technology, improving efficiency and durability.
  • Battery: The introduction of a " Battery Digital Care System," featuring smart temperature control chips, optimizes charging efficiency and prevents battery swelling.
  • Electrics: Utilizing six-in-one solid-state encapsulation technology, LUYUAN integrates multiple protective features to extend the lifespan of electrical components.

With over 3.5 million two-wheeled electric vehicles sold in 2024, LUYUAN achieved significant milestones and was recognized as one of China's 500 Most Valuable Brands, valued at 10.635 billion RMB. The company is now poised to establish an operational center in Europe, with senior executives set to evaluate the European e-bike market in July. As a pioneer in durable technology, LUYUAN is dedicated to leading the way in active mobility solutions, driving the industry toward a new era of "technology-led, value-driven" growth. For more information, please visit https://www.luyuangroup.com/

Contact: media@luyuan.cn


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720006/luyuan_brand.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2719994/_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/luyuan-group-upgrades-international-brand-strategy-to-advance-active-mobility-solutions-for-all-scenarios-302492377.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
