Epique Realty: Announcing the Epique en Espanol Committee - Expanding Access, Empowering Agents

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / At the 2025 Epique PowerCON, Epique Realty is proud to announce the founding members of the Epique en Español Committee. This Epique diversity project was organized by a passionate group of leaders dedicated to expanding accessibility and empowering Spanish-speaking agents across the country.
Meet the committee:
Hilda A. Garza - Committee Chair
Anthony G. Garza - Committee Chair
Tony Rodriguez - Committee Co-Chair
Lilia Vega Igram - Committee Co-Chair
Sergio Ballesteros - Committee Co-Chair
The committee's current initiatives are already making a measurable impact, including:
Streamlined onboarding for Spanish-speaking agents
Full benefit explanations translated and culturally adapted
Localized videos and email communications in Spanish
Epique believes language should never be a barrier to opportunity. Epique en Español is another bold step toward democratizing real estate and making the industry more inclusive, informed, and accessible-for everyone.
About Epique
Epique Realty is a trailblazing, agent-first real estate brokerage committed to empowering its agents through a comprehensive suite of free resources and benefits including extraordinary support, award-winning AI technology, and a culture of radical generosity that fuels agent success.
Learn more at www.epiquerealty.com
