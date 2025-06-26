Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
26.06.2025 16:18 Uhr
Epique Realty: Announcing the Epique en Espanol Committee - Expanding Access, Empowering Agents

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / At the 2025 Epique PowerCON, Epique Realty is proud to announce the founding members of the Epique en Español Committee. This Epique diversity project was organized by a passionate group of leaders dedicated to expanding accessibility and empowering Spanish-speaking agents across the country.

Epique Realty brings you Real Estate with Heart.

Meet the committee:

Hilda A. Garza - Committee Chair
Anthony G. Garza - Committee Chair
Tony Rodriguez - Committee Co-Chair
Lilia Vega Igram - Committee Co-Chair
Sergio Ballesteros - Committee Co-Chair

The committee's current initiatives are already making a measurable impact, including:

  • Streamlined onboarding for Spanish-speaking agents

  • Full benefit explanations translated and culturally adapted

  • Localized videos and email communications in Spanish

Epique believes language should never be a barrier to opportunity. Epique en Español is another bold step toward democratizing real estate and making the industry more inclusive, informed, and accessible-for everyone.

About Epique

Epique Realty is a trailblazing, agent-first real estate brokerage committed to empowering its agents through a comprehensive suite of free resources and benefits including extraordinary support, award-winning AI technology, and a culture of radical generosity that fuels agent success. By questioning industry norms and putting agents at the center of its universe, Epique is not just transforming the real estate market-it is defining the future. BeEpique

Learn more at www.epiquerealty.com

Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications
281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

https://www.instagram.com/epiquerealty/
https://www.facebook.com/epiquerealty
https://www.linkedin.com/company/epique-realty/mycompany/
https://www.youtube.com/@epiquerealty

SOURCE: Epique Realty



