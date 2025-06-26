Barry Hurewitz Joins Enquire.AI as President to Accelerate Growth

Wall Street Research Visionary Barry Hurewitz Tapped to Lead Enquire.AI's Push to Redefine Investment Insight Through Scalable, Human-Centered AI

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Enquire.AI, the world's first agentic research platform blending real-time expert insights with large language model (LLM) efficiency, has announced that Barry Hurewitz, former Chief Operating Officer of Research at UBS and Founder of UBS Evidence Lab, will join the company as the President.

"Barry is among the top executives and visionaries in the research world, and one of the few who has built and scaled platforms that the sector trusts and uses," Enquire.AI Founder and CEO Cenk Sidar said. "Barry's vision, experience and dedication to Enquire.AI, combined with our global team, will make Enquire the ultimate AI-powered conversational insights solution in investment research."

Hurewitz, a 35-year veteran of financial intelligence and technology, previously held senior roles at Time Warner, McKinsey, Morgan Stanley and UBS, where he pioneered the use of alternative data and advanced analytics in sell-side investment research.

At Enquire.AI, he will lead the growth strategy and go-to-market operations, with a mandate to establish the company as the operating system for real-time, expert-augmented decision-making.

"AI is transforming the research process, but when you're navigating uncertainty, human judgment still matters most," he explained. "LLMs and AI are great at surfacing what is already known, but not what's emerging, contested, or context-dependent. Enquire.AI fills that gap. We're building a platform that makes it possible to harness expert insight at scale, that is fast, relevant, and deeply human."

Hurewitz accepted the role after serving on the advisory board and personally investing in Enquire.AI's latest fundraising round.

"Successful investing depends on forming an out-of-consensus view that turns out to be right," said Hurewitz. "You will not find that edge by relying solely on LLMs, which are built to reflect the average of what is already known, or with big data and analytics, which are becoming increasingly saturated and less likely to consistently yield truly novel insights. The most valuable perspectives often come from domain experts who see the nuances others miss."

This announcement follows Enquire.AI's recent $3 million convertible note financing, which is backed by former senior Wall Street leaders, including: Gavin Skinner, Chairman of Aiera & former COO of Citi Research; Juan Luis Perez, ex-Head of Research at UBS; David Bleustein, ex-Head of Research at Credit Suisse; and Betsy Cohen, President of Teneo Ventures.

The raise follows a year in which Enquire.AI boosted its revenue, expanded its client base, bought back equity from early investor Japanese Uzabase, resetting its cap table.

As part of its leadership expansion, Enquire also announced two additional executive hires:

Tugba Colpan : a former senior executive at Eurasia Group and Medley Global, joins as Chief Commercial Officer. She will oversee enterprise sales and global client strategy.

Isaac Eseku: previously with Deutsche Bank and UBS, has been named Chief Strategy and Content Officer. He will lead strategy, research content and analytics.

"With the new additions of Barry, Tugba and Isaac to our leadership team, we've assembled a world-class team of operators who understand the unique demands of investment professionals," Sidar said. "This team will take us from high-growth startup to market-defining infrastructure, for intelligence at scale.

Hurewitz added: "Enquire.AI gives investors a way to access those insights with speed, accuracy and scale, in a way that simply was not possible until now. That is why I joined. I believe this is the future of research, and I am excited to help bring this next-generation research platform to life."

About Enquire.AI: Enquire.AI delivers real-time, verifiable insights by combining autonomous AI workflows with a curated expert network. Its platform supports institutional research teams, consultants, and decision-makers as they navigate fast-moving global trends. Learn more at www.enquire.ai .

