Pantalones Organic Tequila: Pantalones Drops in the UK

Matthew & Camila McConaughey's Award-Winning Pantalones Organic Tequila Now Available in the UK

LONDON, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantalones Organic Tequila, co-founded by Matthew and Camila McConaughey, is expanding its global footprint with a launch in the UK. The award-winning spirit is now available to on-trade accounts and wholesalers through Hospitality Inc, ready to be poured and enjoyed at bars and venues across the country.

Pantalones Organic Tequila has firmly established itself within the spirits industry, securing multiple prestigious awards-including two consecutive Double Gold Medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition for its Organic Añejo, and a Double Gold for its Organic Reposado at the SIP Awards. The Organic Blanco also claimed a Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Made from organic blue Weber agave and produced in a family-owned distillery in Amatitán, Jalisco, Pantalones Organic Tequila is for those who appreciate the finer things in life-but don't take themselves too seriously. The Blanco boasts notes of honey and citrus, the Reposado (aged 9 months) features a harmonious balance of sweet fruit and oak, and the Añejo (aged 15 months) is rich with butterscotch and maple flavors.

"Tequila should be fun-and Pantalones is just that," say Matthew and Camila McConaughey. "Whether you're sipping it, shooting it, or mixing it in a cocktail, it's made to be enjoyed. The only thing we take seriously is the juice in the bottle-it's organic, award-winning, and delicious. We're excited to share it with our friends across the pond."

"We're thrilled to bring Pantalones to bars, pubs, and restaurants across the UK-starting with great spots like Cosy Club," says Andrew T. Chrisomalis, Co-Founder and Chairman of Pantalones Organic Tequila. "As one of the few organic tequilas on the market, we see real opportunity in the on-trade. And with retail expansion coming this fall, we're just getting started. The agave spirits category has been growing globally for over a decade, and we're excited for Pantalones to help drive that momentum in the UK."

This announcement is part of Pantalones Organic Tequila's broader plan to bring its award-winning liquid and good spirits to drinkers around the world.

ABOUT PANTALONES TEQUILA

Blanco from £39, Reposado from £45 and Añejo from £52.

