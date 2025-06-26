The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani): Mawani Signs Privatization Contracts for Multipurpose Cargo Terminals at Eight Saudi Ports with Over SAR 2.2 Billion in Private Sector Investments

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the patronage of H.E. Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani), the Authority, in collaboration with the National Center for Privatization (NCP), signed a series of landmark Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) contracts to privatize multipurpose cargo terminals across eight key Saudi ports. These agreements span a 20-year period and mark a significant milestone in the Kingdom's logistics and maritime sector.

The contracts, signed with national champions Saudi Global Ports and Red Sea Gateway Terminal Company, will bring over SAR 2.2 billion in private sector investments to enhance port capabilities and competitiveness.

The ceremony was attended by senior dignitaries including Mr. Mazen bin Ahmed Al-Turki, Acting President of Mawani; Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Zamil, Chairman of Saudi Global Ports; and Mr. Aamer Alireza, Chairman of Red Sea Gateway Terminal, along with several high-ranking officials.

Speaking at the event, H.E. Eng. Al-Jasser emphasized the strategic importance of these agreements, stating that the continuous flow of private investments into Saudi ports reflects the strength and global appeal of the Kingdom's logistics ecosystem. He attributed the sector's growing efficiency and international standing to the unwavering support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince.

"These partnerships are a cornerstone of our mission to establish Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub," he noted. "They align closely with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and the broader goals of Vision 2030."

H.E. Mr. Mohannad bin Ahmed Basodan, CEO of NCP, affirmed the Center's commitment to enabling the private sector to deliver enhanced services and operational performance. "This project represents one of the most comprehensive privatization initiatives in the Kingdom's maritime domain," he said, citing its alignment with international benchmarks and its long-term economic impact.

Under the new BOT model, Saudi Global Ports will assume development and operational responsibilities at four Eastern Province ports: King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, Jubail Commercial Port, King Fahd Industrial Port in Jubail, and Ras Al-Khair Port.

Meanwhile, Red Sea Gateway Terminal will oversee operations and development at four ports in the Western Province: Jeddah Islamic Port, Yanbu Commercial Port, King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu, and Jazan Port.

Enhancements at King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu will focus on increased container capacity through state-of-the-art STS and RTG cranes, smart yard equipment, and reduced truck and vessel turnaround times - ultimately elevating overall port efficiency.

These contracts were approved by the Supervisory Committee for Privatization in the Transport and Logistics Sector, chaired by H.E. Eng. Al-Jasser, and reflect the Kingdom's drive to expand port capabilities, stimulate economic diversification, and deliver sustainable development outcomes in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

