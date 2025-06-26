2025-2030: Solar Panel Recycling Market Poised to Hit $548 Million Surge Amid Rising Decommissioned PV Waste | Exclusive Outlook by The Research Insights

CHICAGO and PUNE, India, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Solar Panel Recycling Market size is projected to be valued at USD 384.4 million in 2025 and reach USD 548.0 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% according to a new report by The Research Insights. The world's solar industry is advancing at a rapid pace, leading to a surge in the production of solar panels. As more panels are installed, the inevitable consequence is that an increasing number of solar panels will eventually reach the end of their useful life, creating a growing stream of decommissioned and obsolete units. This presents a tremendous opportunity for green waste management solutions, as the proper recycling and disposal of solar panels can help prevent environmental contamination and reduce the burden on landfills. Governments around the world are imposing increasingly stringent regulations and standards to ensure the responsible disposal and recycling of PV panels. Furthermore, the recycling process itself becomes more economically viable as valuable materials like silicon, silver, aluminum, and glass can be recovered from old solar panels and reused in new ones. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the Solar Panel Recycling Market growth of 7.4% comprises a vast array of Type, Shelf life, Technique, and Geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Solar Panel Recycling Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Research Insights, the Solar Panel Recycling Market is experiencing significant growth. This growth is mainly because of the rising EOL and decommissioned solar panel installations and limited supply of solar panel critical raw material. The decline in primary silver prices further gives importance to the solar panel recycling industry. The increasing demand for green energy is driving the solar panel recycling market. According to one of the report's latest study, Perovskite-based solar panels are anticipated to disrupt the traditional silicon-based PV industry in the coming years, which will have an effect on the solar panel recycling market and other markets. Solar panel recycling industry will also face impact from Perovskite solar panels. In addition to this, public awareness regarding the benefits of solar panel recycling is another major factor influencing the growth of the solar panel recycling market. The cost of raw material recovery is an important factor driving the solar panel recycling market. The high recovery cost is because the solar panels do not come in contact with liquids during the manufacturing process.

End-of-Life Solar Panels and Mounting Solar Waste:

One of the most pressing drivers of the solar panel recycling market is the increasing volume of decommissioned and aging solar panels reaching their end-of-life (EoL). Most photovoltaic (PV) panels have a lifespan of about 25-30 years. As early installations from the 1990s and 2000s now begin to expire, the global volume of solar waste is rapidly increasing. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), it is projected that by 2050, up to 78 million tonnes of solar panel waste could accumulate worldwide. This massive accumulation poses environmental, regulatory, and logistical challenges, necessitating robust recycling systems. Recycling helps recover valuable materials such as silver, aluminum, silicon, and glass, reducing the environmental footprint of PV systems and ensuring sustainability across the product lifecycle. As global solar capacity continues to expand, so too does the imperative to manage EoL materials responsibly, driving the demand for efficient recycling infrastructures.

Government Regulations and Policy Support:

Government regulations and extended producer responsibility (EPR) mandates are significantly accelerating the growth of the solar panel recycling industry. In regions like the European Union, under the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Directive, solar panels are legally classified as e-waste and must be properly collected and recycled. Manufacturers are obligated to finance the take-back and recycling of their products. Similarly, countries such as Japan, South Korea, and India are implementing or planning regulatory frameworks to address solar waste management. In the United States, some states (e.g., California and Washington) are leading policy initiatives that include EPR laws for PV modules. Such regulations not only incentivize solar companies to integrate recycling programs but also stimulate investments in specialized recycling facilities, technology development, and workforce training - all of which are critical to scaling the market.

Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Incentives:

The economic and environmental benefits of recovering rare and finite materials from solar panels are a strong motivator for recycling. PV modules contain valuable components like silver, copper, high-purity silicon, and rare earth elements that are expensive to mine and refine. Recycling allows for the reuse of these materials, reducing dependence on virgin mining operations, conserving natural resources, and lowering energy use in manufacturing. This is particularly relevant as raw material prices fluctuate and the demand for solar-grade materials increases in tandem with the growth of renewable energy installations. The circular economy model - emphasizing reuse, refurbishment, and resource efficiency - is gaining widespread traction among governments, businesses, and environmental groups. By reintegrating recovered materials into the production cycle, solar panel recycling aligns with global sustainability goals and corporate ESG commitments, further driving adoption and market growth.

Geographical Insights:

The increasing number of solar installations set to reach their end of life (EoL) and people awareness regarding the environmental benefits of solar panel recycling are the major factors propelling the growth of North American solar panel recycling market. In addition, the governments are also passing initiatives that impose stringent environmental regulations while at the same time providing monetary benefits for solar power generation, which will also favor the solar panel recycling market.

Europe is having a strong presence in the global solar panel recycling market with a market share of 39.5% in 2024. The primary reason behind Europe's high share in the global market is its strong inclination towards environmental sustainability.

Asia Pacific solar panel recycling market will see rapid growth in the coming years. This is due to the high expected growth in solar installations in China, Japan, and India in the coming years, which will have an effect on the solar panel recycling market and other markets. Solar panel recycling industry will also face impact from Perovskite solar panels. In addition to this, initiatives led by the government to increase the use of renewable energy and to better manage electronic waste are also responsible for the growth of solar panel recycling market.

Global Solar Panel Recycling Market Segmentation and Geographical Insights:

Based on Type, the solar panel recycling market is divided into, Mechanical, Thermal, and Laser. Mechanical recycling plays a pivotal role in the solar industry, accounting for the majority of its 2024 output at 59.6% .

. Based on Shelf Life, the solar panel recycling market is divided into, Early Loss, and Normal Loss. The early loss segment, encompassing solar panels that fail prematurely, dominated the market share in 2024.

Based on Technique, the solar panel recycling market is divided into, Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, and Thin Film. Monocrystalline solar panels have long been a staple in the renewable energy sector, renowned for their exceptional efficiency and longevity, making them a preferred choice for residential, commercial, and industrial settings alike.

The Solar Panel Recycling Market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Global Solar Panel Recycling Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

First Solar Inc.

Echo Environmental, LLC

SILCONTEL LTD

Canadian Solar

Silrec Corporation.

SunPower Corporation

Reiling GmbH & Co. KG

Trina Solar

Aurubis

Envaris

SiC Processing GmbH

Yingli Energy Co. Ltd.

Hanwha Group

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Global Solar Panel Recycling Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

In May 2025 , SOLARCYCLE signed a Recycling Services Agreement with RWE Clean Energy. This agreement allows and secures recycling of solar panels from the numerous RWE solar projects after the end of their operational life.

, SOLARCYCLE signed a Recycling Services Agreement with RWE Clean Energy. This agreement allows and secures recycling of solar panels from the numerous RWE solar projects after the end of their operational life. In March 2025 , ROSI announced an exclusive partnership with Waste Experts and City Electrical Factors (CEF) that will advance solar panel recycling in the United Kingdom. The goal is to combat the increasing number of solar panels at the end of their useful life in a responsible manner for the renewable energy industry.

, ROSI announced an exclusive partnership with Waste Experts and City Electrical Factors (CEF) that will advance solar panel recycling in the United Kingdom. The goal is to combat the increasing number of solar panels at the end of their useful life in a responsible manner for the renewable energy industry. In October 2024 , one of the largest US solar module manufacturers, Runergy Alabama Inc., announced an official partnership with SOLARCYCLE. SOLARCYCLE will deliver at least 4 gigawatts, or 30 million square meters of high-quality glass, partially manufactured out of recycled solar panels over a five-year period.

, one of the largest US solar module manufacturers, Runergy Alabama Inc., announced an official partnership with SOLARCYCLE. SOLARCYCLE will deliver at least 4 gigawatts, or 30 million square meters of high-quality glass, partially manufactured out of recycled solar panels over a five-year period. In September 2024, Canadian Solar and SOLARCYCLE partnered to make Canadian Solar one of the first crystalline silicon solar module manufacturers to provide customers in the US with an option of a full recycling process. SOLARCYCLE is the exclusive recycling and sustainability partner for Canadian Solar under this agreement.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What is the forecasted market size of the Solar Panel Recycling Market in 2030?

The forecasted market size of the Solar Panel Recycling Market is USD 548.0 million in 2030. Who are the leading players in the Solar Panel Recycling Market?

The key players in the Solar Panel Recycling Market include, First Solar, Inc.; Echo Environmental, LLC; Silcontel Ltd.; Canadian Solar; Silrec Corp.; SunPower Corp.; Reiling GmbH & Co. KG; Trina Solar; Aurubis; Envaris; SiC Processing GmbH; Yingli Energy Co. Ltd.; and Hanwha Group What are the major drivers for the Solar Panel Recycling Market?

The market's expansion can be attributed to the increasing number of end-of-life panels that need to be responsibly managed and recycled. Which is the largest region during the forecasted period in the Solar Panel Recycling Market?

Europe is having a strong presence in the global solar panel recycling market with a market share of 39.5% in 2024. Which is the largest segment, by type, during the forecasted period in the Solar Panel Recycling Market?

Mechanical recycling plays a pivotal role in the solar industry, accounting for the majority of its 2024 output at 59.6%.

Conclusion:

The emphasis on sustainable development and the resulting awareness of the benefits of recycling is growing. This is because of the increased volume of EOL photovoltaic modules. The demand for solar panel recycling market is growing rapidly as a result. The emphasis on sustainable development and the resulting awareness of the benefits of recycling is growing. This is due to the increased number of installations solar panel. In recent years, the solar panel recycling market has grown in response to the rising number of EOL photovoltaic modules. Globally, the adoption of solar power continues to climb at a rapid rate, with billions of dollars of new capacity being commissioned each year. As a result, a parallel increase in EOL PV waste is expected, presenting both challenges and opportunities for the solar panel recycling industry. Solar panel recycling industry recovers components such as silicon, silver, and aluminum by using advanced recycling technologies such as shredding, separation, and refining. These processes are lessening the solar industry's reliance on raw material mining and manufacturing, and they are also supporting a circular economy by recovering components. The recycling and safe disposal of PV systems have also received additional impetus in many locations as a result of government regulations and producer responsibility programs. As a result, strategic investments in automated recycling infrastructure, the implementation of scaling procedures, and the development of innovative chemical and mechanical separation technologies are all contributing to the solar panel recycling market rapid growth in recent years. Solar panel recycling is a crucial part of the wider transition to green energy that will aid in the long-term energy sustainability and lessen the environmental effects of renewable energy technology.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders- government agencies, environmental organizations, solar panel manufacturers, energy utilities, and waste management companies- with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 548.0 million by 2030, the Global Solar Panel Recycling Market represents a significant opportunity for recycling technology startups, raw material recovery firms, e-waste processors, green investment firms, and circular economy consultants, can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

