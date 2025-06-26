Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
26.06.2025 16:50 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Epique Realty Unlocks New Agent Income Stream with Free REDO Powered by BASE Renovation Program

Brokerage Removes All Fees for Pre-Sale Renovation Tool and Adds Payout for Agent Registrations

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / In a move that drew cheers from a packed audience at PowerCON 2025, Epique Realty today announced another game-changing update to its suite of free agent benefits. The powerful pre-sale home renovation platform, REDO powered by BASE, is now completely free for all Epique agents, making it easier than ever to help clients maximize their home's value with no upfront costs.

But the revolutionary announcement didn't stop there. Epique shattered the traditional model by introducing a direct financial incentive that transforms the tool into a new income stream. Effective immediately, agents will earn a payout simply for registering a client's project in the BASE platform-whether or not the project ever moves forward.

This "win-win" model empowers agents to offer a value-packed service that helps sellers tackle renovations and repairs through a trusted network of professionals, all while creating a new, reliable source of income for the agent.

"We are constantly asking, 'How can we turn a client convenience into a direct agent benefit?' This is the answer," said Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "Making REDO free was the first step, but adding a payout for every registration is how we actively invest in our agents' bottom line. We are rewarding them for leveraging the powerful tools we provide. It's the ultimate agent-first strategy."

This update is the latest example of Epique's radical commitment to providing professional support, value-packed services, award-winning AI tech, and tangible income potential for its agents. That's the power of Epique.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is a trailblazing, agent-first real estate brokerage committed to empowering its agents through a comprehensive suite of free resources and benefits including extraordinary support, award-winning AI technology, and a culture of radical generosity that fuels agent success. By questioning industry norms and putting agents at the center of its universe, Epique is not just transforming the real estate market-it is defining the future. BeEpique

Learn more at www.epiquerealty.com

Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications
281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

https://www.instagram.com/epiquerealty/
https://www.facebook.com/epiquerealty
https://www.linkedin.com/company/epique-realty/mycompany/
https://www.youtube.com/@epiquerealty

SOURCE: Epique Realty



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/epique-realty-unlocks-new-agent-income-stream-with-free-redo-powered-by-base-renovation-1043373

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.