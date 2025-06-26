Epique Realty Unlocks New Agent Income Stream with Free REDO Powered by BASE Renovation Program

Brokerage Removes All Fees for Pre-Sale Renovation Tool and Adds Payout for Agent Registrations

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / In a move that drew cheers from a packed audience at PowerCON 2025, Epique Realty today announced another game-changing update to its suite of free agent benefits. The powerful pre-sale home renovation platform, REDO powered by BASE, is now completely free for all Epique agents, making it easier than ever to help clients maximize their home's value with no upfront costs.

But the revolutionary announcement didn't stop there. Epique shattered the traditional model by introducing a direct financial incentive that transforms the tool into a new income stream. Effective immediately, agents will earn a payout simply for registering a client's project in the BASE platform-whether or not the project ever moves forward.

This "win-win" model empowers agents to offer a value-packed service that helps sellers tackle renovations and repairs through a trusted network of professionals, all while creating a new, reliable source of income for the agent.

"We are constantly asking, 'How can we turn a client convenience into a direct agent benefit?' This is the answer," said Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "Making REDO free was the first step, but adding a payout for every registration is how we actively invest in our agents' bottom line. We are rewarding them for leveraging the powerful tools we provide. It's the ultimate agent-first strategy."

This update is the latest example of Epique's radical commitment to providing professional support, value-packed services, award-winning AI tech, and tangible income potential for its agents. That's the power of Epique.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is a trailblazing, agent-first real estate brokerage committed to empowering its agents through a comprehensive suite of free resources and benefits including extraordinary support, award-winning AI technology, and a culture of radical generosity that fuels agent success. By questioning industry norms and putting agents at the center of its universe, Epique is not just transforming the real estate market-it is defining the future. BeEpique

