Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.: Sparta Commercial Services Announces OTCQB Uplisting

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCQB:SRCO) ("Sparta" or the "Company") announced today that it has successfully uplisted its common stock from the OTC® Pink Market to the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"). The uplisting was processed and approved by OTC Markets Group Inc., and Sparta's common stock commenced trading under the same ticker symbol "SRCO" on the OTCQB effective June 26, 2025.

"Sparta's elevation to the OTCQB gives us greater market visibility and provides an introduction to investors unfamiliar with the Company," said Anthony Havens, Sparta's CEO. "We are pleased with the distinction of being uplisted to the OTCQB and look forward to expanding our base of potential investors."

About Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (www.spartacommercial.com) was founded in 2004 and is the parent company of four subsidiaries: Agoge Global USA, Inc. iMobile Solutions, Inc., New World Health Brands, Inc., and Sparta Crypto, Inc., offering a variety of products and services. Agoge Global USA, Inc. is a provider of finance, facilitation, and communications, within the import/export sector. With a focus on underserved markets, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Agoge strives to deliver exceptional value for its clients. For more information, visit www.agogeglobalusa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are valid only as of today, and we disclaim any obligation to update this information. Actual results may differ significantly from management's expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that include, among others, risks related to potential future losses, competition, financing and commercial agreements and strategic alliances, seasonality, possible fluctuations in operating results and rate of growth, management of potential growth, system interruption, consumer and industry trends, limited operating history, and government regulation. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. Further information regarding these and other risks is described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on its website at: www.sec.gov.

