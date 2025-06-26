Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

US45840Y3027 Interactive Strength Inc. 26.06.2025 US45840Y4017 Interactive Strength Inc. 27.06.2025 Tausch 10:1

CA64913V6089 Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. 26.06.2025 CA44486R1010 Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. 27.06.2025 Tausch 1:1





