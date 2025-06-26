Dataminr Appoints Tiffany Buchanan as Chief Financial Officer to Accelerate Strategic Growth and Public Market Readiness

Former CrowdStrike finance leader brings deep expertise in scaling high-growth technology companies, and will partner with Dataminr's leadership team to drive global expansion and operational scale

NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataminr, the leading real-time AI platform, today announced the appointment of Tiffany Buchanan as Chief Financial Officer. Buchanan is a highly accomplished executive with a proven track record of accelerating growth, leading IPO readiness, and operating at scale in the public market.

Drawing upon more than 20 years of experience leading global organizations through transformative growth, Buchanan will work closely with Dataminr's CEO and leadership team to align financial strategy with the company's dynamic market expansion and continued investment in its innovative and mission-critical AI platform. She will focus on scaling Dataminr's financial operations and enhancing the company's readiness for future capital market opportunities.

Buchanan joins Dataminr from CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), where she most recently served as SVP of Finance & Capital Markets during a 13-year tenure that began when the company was pre-revenue and grew to over $4 billion in annual recurring revenue. She led the development of CrowdStrike's financial model across go-to-market, product platform, and operations, playing a key role in strategic finance from Series A-1 to IPO. Post-IPO, she helped drive public-market execution, including high-performing quarterly reporting and guidance, multiple acquisition integrations, a combined $1.5 billion public debt offering and credit revolver, a $1 billion share repurchase program, and financial planning that supported CrowdStrike's inclusion in the S&P 500. With this breadth of experience, Buchanan is uniquely positioned to help guide Dataminr through multiple stages of growth.

"We're thrilled to welcome Tiffany to Dataminr at such a critical moment in our journey," said Ted Bailey , Founder and CEO of Dataminr. "She brings a rare combination of deep financial acumen, operational rigor, and high-growth experience-skills that will be instrumental as we advance our AI platform and expand across enterprise and public sectors worldwide."

Dataminr recently announced a series of major milestones, including its Agentic AI product roadmap, a $100 million strategic investment from Fortress, and the expansion of its executive team. The addition of Buchanan to the executive team further strengthens Dataminr's leadership as it continues its global growth.

"I'm beyond thrilled to join Dataminr at such a pivotal time for both the company and the broader AI ecosystem," said Tiffany Buchanan , newly appointed CFO of Dataminr. "Dataminr has an unparalleled opportunity to lead the next era of AI innovation through its real-time, agentic AI platform. I look forward to working alongside Ted and the amazing leadership team to build and maximize long-term value for its clients, partners, and stakeholders."

About Dataminr

Dataminr has created a revolutionary real-time AI platform for detecting events, risks, and critical information from public data signals. The company's world-leading AI platform performs trillions of daily computations across billions of public data inputs from more than one million unique public data sources. Dataminr is known for its trailblazing AI platform, which pioneered Multi-Modal Fusion AI-synthesizing terabytes of real-time data spanning text, image, video, sound, and sensor signals for accurate, real-time event, threat and risk detection across 150+ languages and 220+ countries and territories. The company also pioneered ReGenAI, a breakthrough form of Gen AI that automatically regenerates live event briefs in real time as events unfold. Powered by more than 50 proprietary large-language models, Dataminr delivers the earliest actionable information to enhance the security and resilience of organizations, infrastructure, and people. For more information, visit www.dataminr.com.

Contact:

Dataminr Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Dataminr