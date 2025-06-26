CONQUERing Wins 2025 Beauty News NYC Editor's Choice Award for Groundbreaking Jewelry Design

Award Honors CONQUERing's Refreshing Take on Fashion That Also Fosters Well-Being

CINCINNATI, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / In a major nod to innovation within the jewelry and accessories sector, CONQUERing has been awarded the prestigious 2025 Beauty News NYC Editor's Choice Award in the Design & Innovation category. This recognition highlights the brand's groundbreaking approach to fusing mental wellness functionality with high-quality, fashion-forward design - setting a new standard for what jewelry can do.

CONQUERing Jewelry Beauty News NYC Editors Choice Award

Two hands holding a large assortment of colorful, interchangeable CONQUERing jewelry pieces in various shapes and stones, positioned beside a pink circular badge labeled 'Beauty News NYC Editor's Choice Award 2025'

As the fastest-growing brand in its category, CONQUERing has redefined modern jewelry through its patented interchangeable system. Consumers can now build personalized collections using ring, necklace, bracelet or earring bases with swappable elements - featuring everything from natural crystals with known energetic properties to hidden inspirational messages. Each piece is designed to support mindfulness and self-expression while doubling as a discreet tactile aid shown to reduce anxiety in an independent study conducted by UNC Chapel Hill.

"We're thrilled to share that CONQUERing has officially won a 2025 Beauty News NYC Editor's Choice Award in the Design & Innovation category," said Gemma Lolos, Editor at Beauty News NYC. "Your team's creativity and the meaningful design behind your pieces have truly set the brand apart, and it's an honor to recognize that."

"This recognition reinforces what our customers tell us every day - our jewelry helps them feel grounded, confident, and seen," said Tammy Nelson, CEO and founder of CONQUERing. "We've proven that function doesn't have to compromise beauty. It's an honor to see industry leaders affirm the impact our designs are making."

"What began with a ring has evolved into an entirely new category of sensory-driven, style-conscious lifestyle brand," said Jake Nelson, the brand's co-creator and Director of Product Development. "Our interchangeable system empowers customers to tailor their jewelry to fit their look, mood or intention. It's modular, meaningful, and made for modern life."

With more than 150,000 customers across 65 countries, CONQUERing is not only a standout brand - it's a movement. Its momentum reflects a growing consumer appetite for accessories that go beyond aesthetics to serve emotional and practical needs. As the demand for wellness-focused design grows, CONQUERing is strategically positioned at the intersection of fashion and function.

About CONQUERing

Founded in 2020, CONQUERing is a Cincinnati-based, women-led jewelry company creating interchangeable accessories designed to reduce anxiety, enhance self-expression, and empower intentional living. Backed by a patented design and scientific validation, CONQUERing delivers a fresh approach to jewelry - one that embraces both beauty and purpose. Learn more at myCONQUERing.com.

