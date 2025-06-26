FilmHedge: Serial Tech Entrepreneur Jon Gosier Named 2025 EY Southeast Entrepreneur of the Year

The FilmHedge Founder Honored for Innovation in Media Finance and Global Entrepreneurial Impact

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / FilmHedge, a leading film & TV fintech financing platform, is pleased to announce that Founder and CEO Jon Gosier has been named a 2025 Entrepreneur of the Year® Southeast Award winner by Ernst & Young. The honor was bestowed on Wednesday, June 26th, at the formal gala hosted at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre in Atlanta, where ten entrepreneurs were selected from a group of 32 regional finalists to advance to the national stage of the prestigious program.

The Entrepreneur of the Year® program, now in its 40th year, celebrates visionary entrepreneurs who are transforming industries and creating long-term value through innovation, purpose, and bold leadership. The Southeast program includes leaders from Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Finalists and winners were selected by an independent panel of judges based on entrepreneurial spirit, company performance, and impact on their communities and industries.

"It's an honor to be recognized among such an accomplished group of entrepreneurs," Gosier said. "This award not only acknowledges the work we're doing at FilmHedge, but also the global and unconventional path I've taken to get here."

As the co-founder of FilmHedge, Gosier is leading innovation at the intersection of private credit and media finance. Launched in 2020, FilmHedge uses artificial intelligence and proprietary data technology to automate risk assessment, underwriting, and deal analysis for short-term loans to film and television productions. The platform provides an essential capital solution for producers with pre-sale agreements from streamers, studios, and distributors.

"The problem we solve is how to mitigate risk for institutional and individual investors in the film and television asset class," said Gosier. "For our investors, capital preservation is paramount."

A seasoned entrepreneur and investor, Gosier has spent more than two decades building successful ventures across North America, Europe, and Africa. Prior to FilmHedge, he co-founded the programmatic advertising company Audigent, which was acquired by Experian in 2024 in a nine-figure transaction. He also founded Appfrica, one of East Africa's first software development firms, based in Uganda. His work at the intersection of technology, finance, and media has earned him recognition as a forward-thinking leader in emerging markets and creative economies.

Gosier will now move on to compete in the national EY Entrepreneur of the Year® Awards, which will take place later this year.

For more information about FilmHedge, visit www.filmhedge.com.

About FilmHedge

FilmHedge provides private credit and financing solutions to qualified TV and Film producers, offering up to $25 million per film or TV production. In addition to financing, the company uses data to track film and TV production financial data, interest rates, and the creditworthiness of producers and production companies. Since launching in 2020, FilmHedge's staff and partners have directed more than $200 million to film and TV productions.

SOURCE: FilmHedge

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/serial-tech-entrepreneur-jon-gosier-named-2025-ey-southeast-entrep-1043377