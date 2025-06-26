Italy has extended the construction deadline for 1. 5 GW of awarded agrivoltaic projects to June 30, 2026, after developers failed to meet the original timeline. From pv magazine Italy The Italian Ministry of Environment and Energy Security (MASE) has granted more time for plant construction to the 1. 5 GW of projects selected in the country's first utility-scale agrivoltaics tender. The decision followed reports from several developers who said they could not meet the initial June 30, 2025, deadline set by the government. The new deadline is June 30, 2026. Grid connection must be completed within ...

