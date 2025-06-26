Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865985 | ISIN: US0378331005 | Ticker-Symbol: APC
Tradegate
26.06.25 | 18:13
170,92 Euro
-1,16 % -2,00
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPLE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
170,92171,0618:14
170,94171,0818:14
PR Newswire
26.06.2025 17:06 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Red Games Co.: Paddington Joins Crayola Create and Play+ for a Limited-Time Summer Event Launching on Apple Arcade Today

SALT LAKE CITY, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Games Co., in partnership with Crayola, the iconic brand of color and creativity - has partnered with Paddington and STUDIOCANAL to launch a new limited-time event featuring beloved Paddington in Crayola Create and Play+, available exclusively on Apple Arcade.

Starting today, families can join millions of players in one of Apple Arcade's top games, as Paddington embarks on his summer adventure of creativity and play. Players can unlock daily activities, like designing suitcases, crafting trains, decorating double decker buses, and coloring Paddington pages - all in a British-inspired world.

Play now or learn about the app.

"Our goal is to create playful, purposeful experiences that spark open-ended creative play," saidBrian Lovell, CEO of Red Games Co. "Bringing Paddington into Crayola Create and Play+ has been a wonderful collaboration that blends creativity, storytelling, and exploration in a fresh, meaningful way."

"We're thrilled to welcome Paddington to the Create and Play+ app through our exciting partnership with Red Games Co. Paddington's timeless charm and spirit of curiosity align perfectly with our mission to inspire creativity and joyful learning in children around the world," said Victoria Lozano, Chief Marketing Officer at Crayola. "This collaboration brings a beloved character into a dynamic, interactive space where imagination knows no bounds."

"We are absolutely delighted to see Paddington join Crayola Create and Play+ in such a beautifully imaginative way," said Françoise Guyonnet, CEO of STUDIOCANAL Kids & Family Ltd. "This collaboration with Crayola and Red Games Co. brings Paddington's warmth, curiosity, and sense of adventure to a vibrant digital world where creativity takes center stage. It's a wonderful opportunity for children to engage with Paddington in a new and playful format that celebrates storytelling and joyful discovery."

Paddington's summer holiday is available now through August 26, 2025 on Apple Arcade, and on the App Store and Google Play beginning August 26.

Crayola Create and Play+ is part of Apple Arcade, Apple's game subscription service that offers unlimited access to more than 200 fun games.

STUDIOCANAL's Kids & Family is part of STUDIOCANAL - CANAL+'s in-house studio, one of Europe's leading film and series studios. This marks the first occasion Paddington is partnering with Apple, making it a significant milestone in the brand's digital journey.

Learn more about the event, Crayola, Red Games Co. and STUDIOCANAL.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717950/CAP_Paddington_Trailer_Final.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paddington-joins-crayola-create-and-play-for-a-limited-time-summer-event-launching-on-apple-arcade-today-302490996.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.