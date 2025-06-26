Govee Moments Limited: Govee Introduces New Floor Lamp Series and Artistic Collaboration to Transform Home Lighting Atmosphere

Govee is expanding its presence in Germany and placing greater focus on the emotional impact of lighting.

BERLIN, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, a global leader in smart lighting innovation, today announced the launch of its third-generation floor lamp series. Moving beyond classic upright designs, the new models offer diverse forms and flexible functions. The launch is part of Govee's new brand initiative "Life is Colorful", which provides a new perspective on how lighting shapes living spaces. This is driven by the notion that light not only supports visual tasks, but also influences how people feel and interact with their environment. When used intentionally, lighting becomes a tool for shaping atmosphere, expression, and well-being.

New role of lighting in everyday life

Govee's new brand initiative is rooted in current social trends. The Mintel report on Global Consumer Trends for 2025 found that lighting plays a central role in people's homes. Over 70 percent of respondents said that lighting has a direct impact on their mood. Coloured light, in particular, is increasingly seen as a means of creating personal moments of relaxation, concentration, or energy. This shift has turned smart lighting into a key element of everyday design decisions, combining emotional benefit with functional value.

"Lighting today is more than just brightness. It creates space for emotions," says Eric Wu, CEO of Govee. "We want to offer people lighting solutions that are adaptable, aesthetically pleasing, and intuitive to use."

Collaboration with artist Regine Schumann

To explore the relationship between light and perception, Govee has partnered with German light artist Regine Schumann. Known for her work with fluorescent acrylic glass and UV-reactive materials, Schumann creates installations that respond to light and spatial conditions. Her works have been shown in institutions such as Bundeskunsthalle Bonn, Kunsthalle Bremen, and the International Light Art Center in Unna.

For the collaboration with Govee, Schumann has developed a new installation that brings together reflective materials and programmable LED technology. "In my work, I explore how color, light, and transparency transform space," says Schumann. "Govee's technology expands this dialogue. LEDs don't just illuminate, they create moods and rhythms. They offer new tools for artistic and everyday design."

Event on June 26 in Berlin

The collaboration and new product series will be presented at a Govee launch event in Berlin on June 26 under the title "Light Up The Corner". Alongside the artist installation, selected guests from the media and design scene will experience how lighting and space can interact in new ways. With this event, Govee aims to sharpen its brand presence in Germany and contribute to the broader conversation around lighting design, atmosphere, and emotional well-being in the home.

More information and future product updates are available at Govee.com.

About Govee

Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience since 2017, with innovative, efficient, and hassle-free ambient lighting solutions for the entire home. From living spaces and gaming setups to outdoor areas and beyond, Govee smart lighting is not just visually stunning, but transforms everyday moments into personalized and engaging lighting experiences. Embracing the idea that "Life is Colorful," Govee is committed to bringing vibrant ambient lighting to every corner of the home, to fostering connections with users on both practical and emotional levels, and to making everyday moments brighter and more enjoyable.

