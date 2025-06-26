Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.06.2025 17:18 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BloFin Empowers Users with Coin-Margined Perpetual Trading Solution

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BloFin, a leading cryptocurrency exchange known for its user-centric innovation, is pleased to announce the launch of coin-margined perpetual contracts for leading crypto assets including Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and Ethereum (ETHUSD), further expanding its suite of advanced derivatives offerings. Starting Jun 21st, BloFin users can trade perpetual contracts with crypto as collateral, unlocking a fully crypto-native trading experience.

Blofin Logo

Coin-margined perpetual contracts-also referred to as coin-based perpetual swaps-are a class of crypto derivatives that allow traders to speculate on price movements without an expiry date. Unlike USDT-margined contracts, which require stablecoins for margin and settlement, coin-margined contracts are collateralized and settled directly in the base cryptocurrency (e.g., BTC or ETH), giving users greater flexibility and alignment with long-term crypto holdings.

The newly introduced contracts provide users with a streamlined approach to leveraging digital assets, with the added benefit of profit settlement in crypto, preserving long-term exposure to market appreciation. This structure not only enables improved capital efficiency but also aligns with the upward momentum of the broader digital asset ecosystem.

With this launch, BloFin reinforces its position as a next-generation trading platform, offering a robust infrastructure for both retail and professional users. More coin-margined pairs will be introduced in the coming months.

For more information on how coin-margined contracts differ from USDT-margined ones, visit: https://support.blofin.com/hc/en-us/articles/13044822981647-Coin-Margined-Perpetual-Contracts-Now-Live-on-BloFin

About BloFin

BloFin is a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange that specializes in futures trading. The platform offers 480+ USDT-M perpetual pairs, Coin-Margined Perpetual Contracts, spot trading, copy trading, API access, unified account management, and advanced sub-account solutions. Committed to security and compliance, BloFin integrates Fireblocks and Chainalysis to ensure robust asset protection. By partnering with top affiliates, BloFin delivers scalable trading solutions, efficient fund management, and enhanced flexibility for professional traders. As the constant sponsor of TOKEN2049, BloFin continues to expand its global presence, reinforcing its position as the place "WHERE WHALES ARE MADE." For more information, visit BloFin's official website at https://www.blofin.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710619/Blofin_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blofin-empowers-users-with-coin-margined-perpetual-trading-solution-302492424.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.