BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Change in Directorate



BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc ("the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Christopher Casey as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 October 2025. He will also serve as Chairman of the Company's audit & management engagement committee upon the retirement of Stephen White at the time of the Company's AGM in February 2026.

Christopher is non-executive Director and Chairman of CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income PLC, non-executive Director and Chairman of the audit committee of Life Settlement Assets PLC and non-executive Director of Fidelity Special Values PLC. He has extensive experience as a non-executive director and audit committee chairman of public companies, in particular, investment trusts.

Christopher is a Chartered Accountant and his career spans over 40 years. He was previously an audit partner at KPMG LLP. Since then, he has carried out a number of non-executive board roles serving as audit committee chairman and then chairman of The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC, audit committee chairman of BlackRock American Income Trust PLC, audit committee chairman of Mobius Investment Trust PLC, audit committee chairman and then chairman of China Polymetallic Mining Ltd, Audit Committee chairman of Latchways PLC, and audit committee chairman and then interim chairman of Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC.

Christopher has not held any directorships of publicly quoted companies in the last five years, other than those referenced above.

Christopher does not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company at the present time.



There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 6.4.8R.

Kevin Mayger

For and on behalf of

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

Date: 26 June 2025