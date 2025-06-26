BlackStar Enterprise Group, Inc.: Patented, Groundbreaking Blockchain for Public Companies 'BlackStar Digital Trading Platform' Can Facilitate U.S. Registered Securities to Trade on Blockchain Without Tokens

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / BlackStar Enterprises Group, Inc. ("BlackStar") (OTC Pink:BEGI) is developing an innovative digital blockchain trading system that enables trading registered securities as digital common stock without the need for tokens. This breakthrough system can facilitate the trading of registered public companies-NYSE, S&P, NASDAQ, and OTC-via its non -tokenized blockchain technology.

With eight patents granted to BlackStar for digital trading on blockchain, BlackStar CEO Joseph E. Kurczodyna believes this new patented technology, BlackStar Digital Trading PlatformTM (BDTPTM), could actively shape the future of financial markets by trading registered stocks on blockchain while operating within SEC and FINRA rules and regulations. BDTPTM additionally has the capability of operating with SEC and FINRA oversight, thereby centralizing the process while still offering the advantages of De-Fi.

Mr. Kurczodyna suggests that a key attraction to the current crypto market is that the customers can trade directly on the internet with blockchain entities via wallets - without intermediaries. This direct trading is, in his opinion, the key volume factor in crypto's success, rather than the underlying entity itself. "When you enable 8 billion people to trade directly, you empower everyday people to take control of their own financial investments," Mr. Kurczodyna explains.

BlackStar can recreate this experience by producing a blockchain engine for individual public companies, allowing shareholders to buy and sell shares of stock directly on blockchain, not through crypto exchanges, but through FINRA registered Broker Dealers with peer-to-peer public trading (cash and stock transactions only; no shorting will be allowed).

Leveraging the power of supply and demand, widespread digital distribution, and assets with intrinsic value as registered securities, Mr. Kurczodyna opines that the blockchain engine phenomenon has the ability to draw everyday investors from around the globe to engage in U.S. stocks that trade digitally on blockchain.

Accordingly, Mr. Kurczodyna further reiterated that "Our focus on integrating blockchain into digital trading for U.S. Stocks and Broker Dealers is a natural progression. With eight seminal patents granted, BlackStar has a strong foundation for innovation in financial markets. The next step for BlackStar is to work on implementing these technologies with industry partners."

BlackStar is progressing in finding a Broker Dealer to list its own shares on a blockchain and quote the action, providing proof of concept for future public company subscribers. The process of FINRA approval to quote blockchain engine trading shares could take time, but considering the new SEC Crypto initiative, BlackStar is hopeful that the process will be faster than expected.

BlackStar's IP portfolio may increase BlackStar's visibility regarding SEC Blockchain Industry Trading, Funding and Corporate Governance Audits.

Mr. Kurczodyna believes BlackStar's innovation can provide regulated trading through the SEC Brokerage system. On March 11th, 2025, USPTO Issued BlackStar's Derivative Blockchain Trading Patent, "System and Method for Trading Derivatives of Securities Purchased on a Blockchain on a Digital Trading Platform that Integrates with the traditional Broker Dealer Eco System." U.S. Patent Application No. 12,248,987: https://ppubs.uspto.gov/pubwebapp/authorize.html?redirect=print/pdfRedirectDownload/12248987.

A complete list of patents can be found on BlackStar's website, BlackStarEG.com.

BlackStar and its future financial partners may receive blockchain ETF management fees, with a license agreement that is negotiated with existing players whose activities may be covered by BlackStar patents. Mr. Kurczodyna is adamant that BlackStar's patent longevity provides the ability to develop this opportunity in a billion-dollar industry.

Other News:

Separately, BlackStar and Continuation Capital Inc. (CCI) have terminated the debt purchase relationship. CCI received free-trading shares and sold those shares prior to fulfilling any debt obligations, and such obligations have returned to BlackStar.

Additionally, BlackStar continues to encounter delays in our ability to fund operations as we work toward the audited financials for the years ended December 31, 2023, and 2024 along with the unaudited financials for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, are being reaudited as a result of the financial statements having previously been audited by BF Borgers and cannot be relied upon. BlackStar is committed to completing the audited financial statements and delayed reports as quickly as possible.

Business Description:

BlackStar Enterprise Group, Inc. (OTC Pink:BEGI) is a publicly traded merchant banking firm facilitating joint venture capital to early-stage revenue companies. BlackStar is conducting an in-depth analysis to trade the Company's Common Shares through its subsidiary Blockchain Equity Management Corp. ("BEMC"). The Company formed the subsidiary BEMC on September 30, 2017.

As a merchant bank, BlackStar intends to provide access to capital for companies and is specifically seeking out clients and partners involved in Blockchain technology. BlackStar may facilitate these companies through majority controlled joint ventures with BEMC. As BlackStar focuses its merchant banking efforts on Blockchain technology, BlackStar plans to gain access to the peer-to-peer (P2P) digital securities internet trading arena through the BlackStar Digital Trading Platform (B.D.T.P.) that is being developed using a Private Ce/De Fi Blockchain. BlackStar is developing the B.D.T.P. with plans to enable an encrypted digital version of its current common stock called BlackStar Electronic Fungible Shares ("BEFS") in Book-Entry to be traded on the platform. The B.D.T.P. system drops into Broker Dealer back-office operations without the use of Security Tokens. BlackStar was recently issued eight patents for the entire B.D.T.P. system. CEO Joseph E. Kurczodyna has over 48 years of experience in investment banking.

Product and Services Description:

BlackStar has designed and completed its Digital Trading Platform on a blockchain for trading its digital common stock without the need for tokens. Once the platform is live through a Broker Dealer partnership, BlackStar will replicate its blockchain trading system and subscribe it to other Public Companies. BlackStar is also in the Merchant Banking business as a consultant and plans to fund the Merchant Bank through subscription revenues or future equity offerings. BlackStar also intends to offer consulting and regulatory compliance services to companies desiring to issue digital shares and blockchain entrepreneurs for securities, tax, and commodity issues. BlackStar is conducting ongoing analysis for opportunities in involvement in digital share-related ventures though our wholly owned subsidiary, BEMC. BEMC is currently non-operational, inactive and has no business or clients currently. It is intended to offer advisory services as to how to implement use of a custom platform for the client's equity based off the BDTP TM. BEMC has not established any anticipated time frames or key milestones for BEMC business.

