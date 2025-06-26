USA News GroupNews Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News GroupNews Commentary - As global tensions escalate, cybersecurity experts are sounding alarms over a wave of increasingly sophisticated digital threats. U.S. officials have flagged Iran as a rising source of hostile cyber activity, echoing broader concerns from the Department of Homeland Security. Meanwhile, real-world attacks continue to mount-including the recent breach of Glasgow City Council in Scotland and coordinated hits on major U.S. insurers like Aflac. Adding to the urgency, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) has released a report titled Quantum Computing: Leadership Needed to Coordinate Cyber Threat Mitigation Strategy, warning that quantum technology in the wrong hands could dismantle today's encryption standards. In response, tech innovators are pushing forward with new security architectures, with recent moves from Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT), Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD), and CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF).

Analysts at Grand View Research forecast the post-quantum cryptography market to grow at a 37.6% annual rate through 2030, while Research and Markets expects it to climb even faster, projecting a CAGR of 41.47% and a total market size of US$17.69 billion by the end of the decade. As adoption accelerates, the shift is already opening new entry points for retail investors.

Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) has been invited to present at DEF CON 33's Quantum Village this August in Las Vegas-an announcement that places the company in rare company among post-quantum security innovators.

The session, titled "Quantum Malware: The Emerging Threat Landscape of Post-Quantum Cryptographic Exploits," will be delivered by newly appointed CEO Ted Carefoot, and will explore how quantum algorithms like Shor's and Grover's are enabling the next generation of malware. Topics include real-time session hijacking, Grover-powered brute-force password cracking, AI model poisoning, and crypto wallet keybreaking-all reimagined through the lens of quantum computing.

"This isn't theoretical anymore," said Carefoot. "Quantum-powered adversaries will soon be able to bypass encryption, hijack sessions, and poison AI classifiers at a pace defenders have never seen. Our goal at DEFCON is to help the security community understand these risks and how they may impact their current cryptographic systems"

The DEF CON announcement follows Carefoot's recent elevation to CEO, after previously serving as Scope's VP of Product. With past cybersecurity leadership roles at Electronic Arts and Disney Online Studios, and certifications in Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC), Integrated Data Privacy, and RMF implementation, Carefoot brings deep technical credibility to the company's next phase.

The company's flagship platform, QSE (Quantum Security Entropy), combines decentralized encrypted cloud storage with true quantum entropy generation, providing a scalable defense against modern and next-generation threats. QSE features include round-trip encryption, zero-trust architecture, HIPAA-aligned compliance, and no metadata retention-designed specifically to neutralize the "harvest now, decrypt later" risk increasingly flagged by industry experts and government agencies. Internal benchmarks indicate that QSE can handle millions of encrypted messages per second, combining the scale of high-volume platforms with end-to-end quantum-resistant encryption.

Earlier this year, Scope completed significant upgrades to the QSE platform to improve performance, redundancy, and cross-platform load balancing. A brand and interface relaunch for QSE Group followed shortly after, making the platform more accessible to enterprise clients and white-label partners through tools like the Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA). The upcoming QSE Mobile App will bring the platform's core encryption and secure messaging features to iOS and Android, including support for regulated verticals like healthcare, legal, and financial services.

Scope's growing ecosystem also includes international collaborations. The company recently joined forces with World Cyber Health (WCH), the global nonprofit behind Malware Village, to contribute QSE expertise to public and private sector readiness efforts. The company has also expanded its enterprise distribution reach, including reseller agreements with Asia-Pacific distributor COGITO and Swedish Microsoft partner Coegi Cloud AB-together opening access to more than 40,000 institutional users.

On the capital side, Scope completed a $2.8 million raise earlier this year, backed in part by First Majestic Silver Corp., a former pilot customer that has since become a strategic investor. The second tranche closed in April and will fund client onboarding, mobile development, and continued scaling of the company's infrastructure and partner channels.

With analysts projecting post-quantum cryptography to become a multi-billion-dollar market before 2030, Scope's early positioning as a purpose-built, quantum-resilient platform is drawing increasing attention. Its invitation to DEF CON's Quantum Village isn't just a validation of technical leadership-it's a signal that the broader security community is beginning to prioritize the very challenges QSE was designed to solve.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) has rolled out a new suite of AI-powered cybersecurity enhancements, including real-time data protection, AI-powered phishing defenses, and advanced threat detection.

"Zscaler is redesigning the boundaries of enterprise security by advancing AI-driven innovations that address the complex challenges of today's digital age," said Adam Geller, Chief Product Officer, Zscaler. "With industry-first capabilities like AI-driven threat detection and automated segmentation, we empower organizations to adopt and scale AI responsibly and securely. These advancements not only neutralize emerging threats but accelerate collaboration and operational efficiency, allowing businesses to capitalize on the transformative power of AI with confidence and precision."

The company's new platform features include ZDX Copilot for performance diagnostics and Data Protection Copilot for rapid remediation across SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS environments. These upgrades are designed to help enterprises secure sensitive data and scale safely as they adopt generative AI tools.

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) and Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD) have partnered to strengthen enterprise cyber resilience and incident recovery, with added support from Pure Storage.

"Cyber preparedness is no longer regarded as optional for global organizations; it is mandatory," said Allen Downs, Vice President of Security and Resiliency Services at Kyndryl. "Through this collaboration with Commvault and Pure Storage, we are further positioned to assist some of the world's most esteemed organizations in completely redefining their data protection strategies."

The collaboration is designed to help clients meet growing regulatory demands like DORA, NIS2, and NYDFS 500, while accelerating recovery from major disruptions. Their joint offering includes a layered architecture for backup immutability, clean recovery zones, and rapid data restoration across hybrid cloud environments.

"Our partnership with Kyndryl is built to address the biggest challenges facing the enterprise today, such as the persistent threat of cyberattacks, including ransomware, and the increasing complexity of managing massive data growth across multi-cloud environments," said Alan Atkinson, Chief Partner Officer at Commvault. "When combined with the innovative Pure Storage platform, the three companies are together helping organizations stay resilient and prepared to act decisively in the face of disruption."

Together, the three firms aim to redefine modern data protection strategies for mission-critical systems.

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) has joined the NVIDIA Inception Program, placing it among an elite group of startups leveraging AI to push the boundaries of cybersecurity innovation.

"CyberCatch is honored to have been selected by NVIDIA to become an NVIDIA Inception Program member," said Sai Huda, CEO, CyberCatch. "We are excited to work with NVIDIA to further innovate our unique, patented, AI-enabled continuous cyber risk mitigation solution to move from using generative AI to using agentic AI and quantum computing, and also rapidly develop new world-class solutions to take advantage of emerging opportunities in select vertical markets and accelerate business growth."

Through this membership, the company gains exclusive access to NVIDIA's ecosystem of tools, infrastructure, and investor connections. CyberCatch plans to advance its patented AI-enabled platform beyond generative AI, exploring agentic and quantum-powered enhancements. This milestone aligns with the company's strategy to target high-risk verticals with next-generation cyber risk solutions.

