Human-Centered AI Meets Genetic Precision in the Race to Extend Healthspan, Performance, and Wellbeing for One Billion People

Tested and Backed by Three World Champions: Laura Philipp, Kristian Blummenfelt and Gustav Iden-Opening to the Public Today

In a bold move to redefine the future of human performance and wellbeing, MAXIOM Labs and DNAthlete AG today announced a strategic partnership to combine DNA science and epigenetic testing with adaptive, human-centered artificial intelligence (AI). Together, they aim to unlock the deepest potential of every individual-safely, securely, and precisely.

With the convergence of genomics and AI, MAXIOM, and DNAthlete are bringing a next-generation platform to market that integrates an individual's genetic blueprint with real-time wearable, biomarker, and behavioral data. The result: ultra-personalized health, performance, and longevity guidance that adapts continuously to each user. This is the future of human optimization and AI as a force for human flourishing, globally.

"This is more than a collaboration. It's a moonshot for humanity's potential," said Daniel Martin, CEO of DNAthlete AG, which invested in MAXIOM last month. "When you combine the power of DNA with adaptive AI-you don't just optimize performance. You change lives."

MAXIOM, known for its elite partnerships and leading AI-powered human optimization platform, brings to the table its proprietary engine, Max-an adaptive, human-centered intelligence trained exclusively on peer-reviewed science and billions of data sets. When paired with DNA insights, Max will deliver hyper-personalized protocols for exercise, nutrition, recovery, performance, and long-term healthspan.

"We believe that inside each of us is the blueprint for the best of us," said Eric Harr, Co-Founder CEO of MAXIOM. "And while the promise of DNA and AI working in harmony is profound, we're still in the early stages of unlocking its full potential. There are important questions to answer and real work ahead-but we couldn't ask for a better partner than DNAthlete. This partnership is about more than optimization-it's about redefining what it means to live, feel, and perform at your highest level."

The partnership has been backed and tested by some of the world's top athletes.

"I've learned that the difference between good and great lies in the details," said Laura Philipp, the current Ironman World Record Holder. "For too long, training and health guidance have been generic-especially for women. With DNA and AI working together, we're finally entering an era of truly personalized insight and support. This is the future of performance-and it's long overdue."

Kristian Blummenfelt, Olympic Gold Medalist and Ironman World Champion said: "This technology is a game-changer. We've always trained hard-now we train smart. For me, this is how we push the boundaries of what's possible. This is the future of human optimization."

Gustav Iden, Ironman 70.3 World Champion, added: "The idea that my DNA can shape my training in real-time through AI is incredibly powerful. This partnership between MAXIOM and DNAthlete is going to change everything."

Benefits of the MAXIOM x DNAthlete Platform Include:

Hyper-personalized training and recovery insights

DNA-informed nutritional recommendations

Stress, sleep, and injury prevention

Real-time adaptation based on biometric inputs

Long-term healthspan and aging insights

Leading in Trust and Security

Learning from the mistakes of previous consumer DNA companies, MAXIOM and DNAthlete are building this platform with military-grade security and strict consent protocols. No data will be sold, shared, or exploited. Users remain in full control of their genetic and personal data, always.

"We are not repeating the mistakes of the past," said Daniel Martin. "We're setting a new gold standard for data integrity, transparency, and protection. Privacy is not a feature-it's a foundation."

The MAXIOM x DNAthlete platform is being tested by World Champions Kristian Blummenfelt, Gustav Iden, and Laura Philip. The system is being pre-released to 1,000 people starting today at: The Champion's Circle.

About MAXIOM

MAXIOM is a leading AI-driven human optimization company located in Silicon Valley. MAXIOM's mission is to inspire and empower the full potential of one billion people. http://www.maxiom.io.

About DNAthlete AG

Founded in Schaan, Liechtenstein, DNAthlete is a leader in performance-based DNA insights, offering deep genetic analysis and precision programs for athletes and health-conscious individuals across Europe and beyond. http://dnathlete.li.

