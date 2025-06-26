Epique Realty Opens Waitlist for Epique Estates - The Luxury Collection

Epique Realty Unveils Epique Estates, Setting a New Standard for Luxury Real Estate

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / In a landmark announcement at PowerCON 2025, Epique Realty today revealed its much-anticipated entry into the high-end market: Epique Estates - The Luxury Collection. The reveal was met with electric excitement from the capacity crowd.

The new, exclusive division was presented by Trey Salinas, the executive leading Epique's Luxury & Multifamily strategy. He outlined a vision designed for the modern luxury connoisseur-the agent who specializes in magnificent homes and delivers truly elevated client experiences.

"Luxury is no longer just a price point; it's a bespoke experience and a narrative of distinction," said Salinas. "We built Epique Estates for the agent who understands that high-net-worth clients demand more than a transaction. We are providing curated tools, global reach, and white glove support necessary to not only meet but to exceed those expectations. This is where artistry meets enterprise."

Membership in Epique Estates provides access to an exclusive ecosystem of benefits, including:

Bespoke Branding and Elite-Level Marketing Tools: Sophisticated, custom materials that resonate with a discerning clientele.

White-Glove Support: A dedicated concierge team to ensure seamless and exceptional service.

A Curated Network: Exclusive access to a vetted network of top-tier agents, industry leaders, and luxury service professionals.

Epique Estates is more than a label-it's a new benchmark for excellence.

Entry into Epique Estates is by invitation only. Discerning agents who specialize in the luxury market are invited to signal their interest by joining the exclusive waitlist for first access and priority consideration.

About Epique

Epique Realty is a trailblazing, agent-first real estate brokerage committed to empowering its agents through a comprehensive suite of free resources and benefits including extraordinary support, award-winning AI technology, and a culture of radical generosity that fuels agent success. By questioning industry norms and putting agents at the center of its universe, Epique is not just transforming the real estate market-it is defining the future. BeEpique

