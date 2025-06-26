Allegis Group Achieves Enterprise-Wide AI Governance and Unlocks Millions in Cost Savings With Holistic AI

Global Staffing Leader Implements Holistic AI's Governance Platform to Manage 150+ AI Systems Across Nine Companies, Reducing Risk and Accelerating Innovation

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Holistic AI today announced that Allegis Group, one of the world's largest staffing and recruiting firms with $13.4 billion in annual revenue, has successfully deployed the Holistic AI Governance Platform to manage risk and ensure compliance across its global AI ecosystem. By implementing comprehensive AI governance, Allegis has achieved 50% reduction in high-risk AI projects, cut audit times from weeks to hours, and saved millions in insurance premiums - all while accelerating enterprise-wide AI adoption.

How Holistic AI Helped Allegis Scale AI Governance and Unlock Millions in Cost Savings

Allegis purchased Holistic AI through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Holistic AI is a member of Microsoft's Founders' Hub, the Pegasus Program.

With over 500 offices in 30 countries and more than 200,000+ contractors under management, Allegis Group relies on AI to power critical operations including job description creation, candidate matching, job searches, document drafting, analysis and modification, and contractor interactions. As adoption expanded across nine operating divisions, the organization faced mounting risk due to a lack of centralized visibility and governance.

"AI is everywhere in our operations. But we didn't have visibility. We didn't know how many systems were using AI, what they were doing or what risks they carried. Initially, we had vetted about 145 AI systems, but when we dug deeper, we found 500 to 600 additional AI-related domains and tools being used," said Henry Fieglein, Enterprise Architecture Lead at Allegis Group. "Holistic AI gave us a scalable, unified solution for governance. It wasn't just about identifying risk, it was about helping us quantify, classify, understand, and take action so we could mitigate those risks."

Facing increasing regulatory scrutiny, particularly from laws like NYC's AI Bias Audit Law and the forthcoming EU AI Act, Allegis needed a scalable solution to discover, classify, and govern its growing AI portfolio without slowing innovation. Holistic AI enabled Allegis to implement a centralized risk registry that provided executives with clear visibility into AI systems, risk categories, and mitigation strategies across the enterprise.

"As a leader in staffing and recruiting, Allegis is pioneering the use of AI to transform its business while prioritizing customer trust in its operations," said Emre Kazim, co-founder and co-CEO of Holistic AI. "With Holistic AI, Allegis can increase visibility, speed, and control of AI projects, eliminate communication bottlenecks across their nine operating companies, and significantly reduce AI risk at enterprise scale. Holistic AI delivers proactive governance and continuous monitoring across the entire AI lifecycle - from development through deployment and ongoing oversight - everything Allegis needs to maintain their competitive advantage."

The Results

Allegis has realized substantial business benefits from its AI governance initiative:

50% reduction in high-risk AI projects through early intervention

Bias audit time cut from 6-8 weeks to 48 hours , dramatically improving operational efficiency

Insurance Premium reductions by moving away from default "high risk" classifications

100% on-time compliance with NYC Bias audit requirements

30% of proposed third-party AI vendors identified as potential risks before contracts were signed

40% faster approval cycles for new AI projects (from 12 to 7 weeks)

Beyond the metrics, Allegis has transformed governance into a competitive advantage, with recruiters now presenting live compliance dashboards to Fortune 500 clients.

"Having a risk registry that shows all our AI systems, ranked by risk - that's been transformative for our leadership. There is immense value in this information," said Pervez Nadeem, Chief Enterprise Architect at Allegis Group.

About Allegis Group

Allegis Group is the global leader in talent solutions, creating business advantage through specialized staffing, recruitment, and workforce solutions. The company serves customers and enriches lives through connecting great people with great opportunities. With $13.4 billion in annual revenue and 500+ locations across 30 countries, Allegis Group is proudly privately held and has been recognized as one of the world's largest staffing firms.

About Holistic AI

Founded in 2020, Holistic AI empowers enterprises to adopt and scale AI with confidence. Its AI governance platform provides end-to-end risk management and compliance assurance across the AI lifecycle. Holistic AI is part of Microsoft's Founders' Hub, the Pegasus Program, and Nvidia's Inception program. Its founders contribute to major global AI policy bodies including the UN AI Advisory Body, NIST, and the EU AI Act. Visit www.holisticai.com for more.?

