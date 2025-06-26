Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173
Tradegate
23.06.25 | 12:15
2,656 Euro
-1,92 % -0,052
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
26.06.2025 18:06 Uhr
96 Leser
FirstGroup Plc - Annual Financial Report

FirstGroup Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26

26 June 2025

FirstGroup plc

Annual Report and Financial Statements and Annual General Meeting

In accordance with LR 9.6.1R, FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has today submitted copies of the documents listed below to the Financial Conduct Authority's National Storage Mechanism. These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

  • 2025 Annual Report and Financial Statements (the "2025 Annual Report")
  • Notice of the 2025 Annual General Meeting (the "2025 AGM Notice")
  • Form of Proxy

As required by DGTR 6.3.5R (3), the 2025 Annual Report, the 2025 AGM Notice and proxy form are also available on the Company's website at www.firstgroupplc.com.

A condensed set of the FirstGroup plc financial statements, including information on important events that have occurred during the year and their impact on the financial statements, were included in the Company's announcement of its full year results published on 10 June 2025 ("Results Announcement"). The Results Announcement is available for viewing on the Company's website at www.firstgroupplc.com.

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Enquiries:

David Blizzard

Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 7291 0505


