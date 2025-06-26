Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (the "Company") today purchased 25,000 of its own Ordinary shares at a price of 736.00 pence per share, to be held in Treasury.

The total voting rights figure of 40,444,356 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.