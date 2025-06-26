IMCD N.V.: IMCD acquires Trichem to accelerate its growth in the pharmaceutical markets in India

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (26 June 2025) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, has announced the acquisition of 100% of the shares in Trichem Healthcare Private Limited, Trichem Lifesciences Limited and Chemistry & Health FZ LLC.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Mumbai, India, Trichem has built a strong reputation in the healthcare sector, supplying high-quality active pharmaceutical ingredients, pharmaceutical intermediates, and formulation solutions. The company also provides regulatory assistance for customers serving the highly regulated pharmaceutical markets in India.

With 36 employees, Trichem operates across India and the Middle East, generating annual revenue of approximately INR 1.7 billion (ca. EUR 18 million) for the financial year ended 31 March 2025. About 33% of this revenue comes from commission income.

"With India being a major supplier of the world's generic drugs, this acquisition further enhances our portfolio, in particular with active pharmaceutical ingredients, and reinforces our position in the region's life-sciences industry," said Narendra Varde, Managing Director of IMCD India. "Additionally, we are excited to welcome Trichem's talented team, whose deep market expertise and strong industry relationships will be invaluable to IMCD."

Chetan Jain, Founder and Promoter of Trichem Group, added: "IMCD and Trichem share a common vision, strong entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to building lasting partnerships. I am extremely proud of Trichem's achievements over the past 27 years. Going forward with IMCD's global presence, and our strong global principal partnerships, I am confident that this business will deliver immense value to our stakeholders."

