Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Acquisition Completion 26-Jun-2025 / 16:36 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Acquisition Completion ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London | 26 June 2025: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), is pleased to announce that it has completed the Acquisition of the Radisson Blu Hotel Dublin Airport. ENDS About Dalata Dalata Hotel Group plc is the UK and Ireland's largest independent four-star hotel operator, with a growing presence in Continental Europe. Established in 2007, Dalata is backed by EUR1.7bn in hotel assets with a portfolio of 56 hotels, primarily comprising a mix of owned and leased hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron hotels. Dalata is ambitious to grow its portfolio of 12,219 rooms and pipeline of 1,638 rooms further in excellent locations in select, large cities and is targeting 21,000 rooms, either operational or in development, by 2030. For the year ended 31 December 2024, Dalata reported revenue of EUR652.2 million, basic earnings per share of 35.5 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 55.8 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com Contacts Dalata Hotel Group plc Tel +353 1 206 9400 Dermot Crowley, CEO investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com Shane Casserly, Deputy CEO Carol Phelan, CFO Joint Company Brokers Davy: Anthony Farrell Tel +353 1 679 6363 Berenberg: Ben Wright Tel +44 20 3753 3069 Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 87 737 9089 Tel +353 85 277 9905 Sam Moore/ Rugile Nenortaite dalata@fticonsulting.com

