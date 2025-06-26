Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025
PR Newswire
26.06.2025 18:12 Uhr
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985 )

(LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAME

NAV

ISIN

NAV DATE

Twenty Four Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

84.77XD

GG00BJVDZ946

25th June 2025

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Alex Murray 353 (0)1 5717 346

Date: 26th June 2025


