TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26
TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985 )
(LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
Final Net Asset Value
FUND NAME
NAV
ISIN
NAV DATE
Twenty Four Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
84.77XD
GG00BJVDZ946
25th June 2025
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Alex Murray 353 (0)1 5717 346
Date: 26th June 2025
