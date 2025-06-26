DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C) (EMXG LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jun-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 25-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 51.0131 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10598760 CODE: EMXG LN ISIN: LU2345046655 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2345046655 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXG LN LEI Code: 213800J6GAIQJ1OPP251 Sequence No.: 394131 EQS News ID: 2161400 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 26, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)