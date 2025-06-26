Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025
Actusnews Wire
26.06.2025 18:23 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ROUGIER: Report on the Annual General Meeting of June 26, 2025

Press release Paris, June 26, 2025 - 6pm

Report on the Annual General Meeting of June 26, 2025

The Annual General Meeting of ROUGIER SA, chaired by Mr. Francis Rougier, Chairman of the Board of Directors, was held today.

Approval of resolutions

All of the resolutions submitted to the vote were approved, including:

  • The statutory and consolidated financial statements for the 2024 financial year,
  • The appropriation of 2024 net income,
  • The regulated agreements referred to Article L. 225-38 of the French Commercial Code for the financial year ended December 31, 2024;"
  • The renewal of the authorization granted to the Board of Directors to buy back and sell the Company's own shares.

Appointment of new independent directors to the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting also decided to appoint Mr. Damase BÜCHI and Mr. Mathieu PELLER as independent directors for a four-year term, i.e. until the Annual General Meeting convened to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2028.

Biographies of the new directors

  • Damase Büchi, 67, is an experienced executive with a sound knowledge of governance and development issues in Africa. He also serves as an independent director on the Board of Rougier Afrique International.
  • Mathieu Peller, 41, was formerly Managing Director of Meridiam, an investment fund focused on sustainable infrastructure development. He has nearly 18 years of recognized experience in structuring infrastructure projects, particularly in Africa.

The quorum conditions and detailed voting results will be available soon on the French version of the Company's website (www.rougier.fr).

Financial calendar

Publication of the 2025 half-year results on October 31, 2025.

About ROUGIER

Founded in 1923, ROUGIER is a leader in responsible African timber. With operations in Central Africa (Gabon and the Republic of Congo), it is involved in the management of 100% responsible natural forests certified by independent international labels, in industrial processing and in international trade.

ISIN: FR0000037640 - ALRGR

www.rougier.fr

Contact

Cyril Combe

rougier@actus.fr

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 36

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lG+clcZsaWaUmppqYZWZb2Fjm2mTk2aYm2LJx5aemJybmG6RmJeWmZ2dZnJjm2dp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92623-rougier_communique_ag-260062025_e.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
