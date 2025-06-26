Epique Realty Launches Epique Elevate, Powered by HouseAmp

Epique Realty Deepens Agent-Client Relationships with New Epique Elevate Home Management Platform

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Epique Realty is once again transforming the agent-client dynamic with today's launch of Epique Elevate, an exclusive new home management platform powered by HouseAmp, announced to an enthusiastic audience at PowerCON 2025.

This powerful tool provides homeowners with an intuitive dashboard to effortlessly track maintenance, manage improvement projects, and monitor their property's long-term health. For Epique agents, it represents a fundamental shift in post-closing engagement.

"The transaction is just the beginning of the homeownership journey," said Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "We created Epique Elevate to give our agents an elegant, high-tech tool to remain a trusted advisor for life. Instead of a generic closing gift, our agents can now provide lasting value and peace of mind. This keeps them at the center of their clients' world, building the deep relationships that generate referrals and repeat business for years to come."

With Epique Elevate, agents offer a smarter way for clients to protect their most significant investment. It transforms the closing gift from a simple gesture into a lasting partnership, a true cornerstone for building a long-term, sustainable career.

About Epique

Epique Realty is a trailblazing, agent-first real estate brokerage committed to empowering its agents through a comprehensive suite of free resources and benefits including extraordinary support, award-winning AI technology, and a culture of radical generosity that fuels agent success. By questioning industry norms and putting agents at the center of its universe, Epique is not just transforming the real estate market-it is defining the future. BeEpique

