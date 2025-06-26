Anzeige
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
ACCESS Newswire
26.06.2025 18:38 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Why Yum! Brands Focuses on Food, People, and Planet

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Find out why your sustainability strategy requires north stars.

The Conference Board

Food, people, and planet-these are the three north stars that help Yum! Brands -a 2025 recipient of the Corporate Responsibility Awards-focus its sustainability efforts across water use, energy, packaging, and more. What lessons can other businesses learn from the sustainability success of this multinational company?

Join Steve Odland and guest Jon Hixson, chief sustainability officer at Yum! Brands, to find out why your sustainability strategy requires north stars, how the company wins buy-in from franchisees, and what advice he gives to up-and-coming sustainability leaders.

The 2025 Corporate Responsibility Awards, taking place on April 23, celebrates organizations that have moved beyond public commitments to fully integrate responsible business practices into their core strategies, driving measurable, positive impacts on their organizations, stakeholders, and society.

(01:54) Defining Sustainability in the Food Industry
(05:06) Key Trends in Corporate Sustainability
(06:46) Yum! Brands' Strategy: People, Food, and Planet
(10:49) Global Operations and Supply Chain Challenges
(18:50) Leveraging Technology for Sustainability
(21:49) Franchisee Engagement and Regulatory Challenges
(25:35) Future Priorities and Advice for Sustainability Leaders

For more from The Conference Board:

  • 2025 Corporate Responsibility Summit

  • 2025 Corporate Responsibility Awards Dinner

  • Organizing for Success in Corporate Sustainability 2.0

Experts in this series

Join experts from The Conference Board as they share Trusted Insights for What's Ahead®

Steve Odland
President and CEO
The Conference Board
Read Bio

Jon Hixson
Chief Sustainability Officer
Yum! Brands

C-Suite Perspectives

C-Suite Perspectives is a series hosted by our President & CEO, Steve Odland. This weekly conversation takes an objective, data-driven look at a range of business topics aimed at executives. Listeners will come away with what The Conference Board does best: Trusted Insights for What's Ahead®.

C-Suite Perspectives provides unique insights for C-Suite executives on timely topics that matter most to businesses as selected by The Conference Board. If you would like to suggest a guest for the podcast series, please email csuite.perspectives@conference-board.org. Note: As a non-profit organization under 501(c)(3) of the IRS Code, The Conference Board cannot promote or offer marketing opportunities to for-profit entities.


Steve Odland President and CEO The Conference Board

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/why-yum-brands-focuses-on-food-people-and-planet-1043413

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
