Why Yum! Brands Focuses on Food, People, and Planet

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Find out why your sustainability strategy requires north stars.

The Conference Board

Food, people, and planet-these are the three north stars that help Yum! Brands -a 2025 recipient of the Corporate Responsibility Awards-focus its sustainability efforts across water use, energy, packaging, and more. What lessons can other businesses learn from the sustainability success of this multinational company?

Join Steve Odland and guest Jon Hixson, chief sustainability officer at Yum! Brands, to find out why your sustainability strategy requires north stars, how the company wins buy-in from franchisees, and what advice he gives to up-and-coming sustainability leaders.

The 2025 Corporate Responsibility Awards, taking place on April 23, celebrates organizations that have moved beyond public commitments to fully integrate responsible business practices into their core strategies, driving measurable, positive impacts on their organizations, stakeholders, and society.

(01:54) Defining Sustainability in the Food Industry

(05:06) Key Trends in Corporate Sustainability

(06:46) Yum! Brands' Strategy: People, Food, and Planet

(10:49) Global Operations and Supply Chain Challenges

(18:50) Leveraging Technology for Sustainability

(21:49) Franchisee Engagement and Regulatory Challenges

(25:35) Future Priorities and Advice for Sustainability Leaders

Jon Hixson

Chief Sustainability Officer

Yum! Brands

C-Suite Perspectives

C-Suite Perspectives is a series hosted by our President & CEO, Steve Odland. This weekly conversation takes an objective, data-driven look at a range of business topics aimed at executives. Listeners will come away with what The Conference Board does best: Trusted Insights for What's Ahead®.

C-Suite Perspectives provides unique insights for C-Suite executives on timely topics that matter most to businesses as selected by The Conference Board. If you would like to suggest a guest for the podcast series, please email csuite.perspectives@conference-board.org. Note: As a non-profit organization under 501(c)(3) of the IRS Code, The Conference Board cannot promote or offer marketing opportunities to for-profit entities.



Steve Odland President and CEO The Conference Board

