Donnerstag, 26.06.2025
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
ACCESS Newswire
26.06.2025 18:38 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

More Than Words: How To Connect With Communities When It Feels Impossible

Daniel Blackman returns to What the…? to talk about rethinking connection, rebuilding trust, and engaging communities where they are

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / In Episode 7 of 3BL's What the…? video series, host Mary Mazzoni welcomes back Daniel Blackman, Founder of Renaissance94, for his second appearance on our series. This time, Blackman dives into why the sustainability space continues to miss the mark on real engagement and how practitioners can start to rebuild trust and connection across communities.

Full episode here.

As sustainability messaging becomes increasingly politicized, Blackman pulls no punches on where the industry has gone wrong.

"We've seen ESG, we've seen sustainability-these have become more about branding than about saving lives," said Blackman. "It's been more about branding than about engaging communities."

He emphasizes the importance of shifting the way communicators show up and speak to people beyond their usual circles.

"We need to stop speaking at and over people. We need to speak to people where they are."

Key takeaways from the conversation:

  • We're talking-but not connecting. Sustainability professionals must meet communities where they are, both physically and emotionally, rather than delivering messages from afar or with a corporate filter.

  • Access and infrastructure matter. Many of the communities most impacted by climate issues lack the infrastructure, like broadband or transportation, to even participate in the conversation.

  • Communities want to be part of the solution. Every day, people, especially those directly affected by climate events, have valuable knowledge and lived experience. They should be seen as partners.

Click Here to Watch Episode 7 of What the…?

About 3BL
3BL transforms impact and sustainability initiatives into business advantages. Since 2009, we've helped 1,500+ organizations-from Fortune 500s to NGOs-connect purpose with performance. Our proprietary platform delivers targeted distribution, strategic insights, and measurable analytics, while our media division TriplePundit provides solutions-focused journalism and brand storytelling support.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3BL on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: 3BL
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3bl
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3BL



