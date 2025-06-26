AdTegral and Improvado Partner to Deliver Seamless, AI-Powered Marketing Intelligence for Programmatic Solutions

The joint solution will help reduce reporting latency by 70% and unlock the shortest path from raw data to strategic action

DALLAS, TX AND SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / AdTegral, a leader in programmatic solutions committed to trust, transparency, and reliability, and Improvado, an AI-powered Marketing Analytics and Intelligence platform, today announced a strategic partnership designed to revolutionize how brands harness data for performance-driven decision-making. This collaboration brings together AdTegral's precision media and audience expertise with Improvado's AI-powered marketing analytics, creating a unified solution for real-time campaign intelligence, data harmonization, accelerated insight discovery, and delivering higher ROAS.

The partnership allows AdTegral's clients to integrate data from over 500 marketing data sources seamlessly - now unified through Improvado's customizable data models - within a single operational framework. This integration provides marketing teams with complete visibility into campaign performance, attribution, and spend efficacy, eliminating the need for manual reporting and IT dependencies.

"At AdTegral, we believe that behavioral science, media strategy, and data intelligence work in harmony to drive performance. Our partnership with Improvado empowers marketers to access real-time insights at unprecedented speed and precision," said Patrick Derdeyn, SVP of Business Development at AdTegral. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering next-generation media strategies fueled by the most advanced tools in the market."

With more than 250 pre-built and highly customizable campaign compliance and performance checks, the Improvado platform provides AdTegral with a robust backbone for AI-powered reporting, cross-channel analytics, and agile media optimization. Marketers will benefit from advanced capabilities, including real-time anomaly detection, dynamic performance visualization, and predictive modeling - all fully aligned with AdTegral's mission to deliver ethical, effective, and accountable media outcomes.

"Our partnership with AdTegral exemplifies how we're enabling modern marketing teams to reduce time-to-insight and boost ROAS by eliminating data silos and automating up to 99.5% analytics routines," said Scott Bennett, CRO at Improvado. "Together, we're providing a scalable solution where media intelligence meets enterprise-grade automation and AI."

The joint solution will deliver value for clients in key verticals, including healthcare, retail, and QSR, by reducing reporting latency by 70% and unlocking a more straightforward, faster path from raw data to strategic action.

About AdTegral

AdTegral delivers engineered programmatic solutions committed to trust, transparency, and reliability with a data-driven hands-on approach to programmatic media buying and measurement. Our experts ensure every campaign is optimized for maximum efficiency, precision, and impact. We leverage historical performance data, trend analysis, and predictive modeling to identify what's working - and what's not - allowing us to pivot swiftly and continuously improve campaign efficiency.

Learn more at adtegral.com.

About Improvado

Improvado is an AI-powered marketing analytics and intelligence platform designed for marketing and analytics teams to unlock the power of data to drive impactful business decisions. Improvado provides an end-to-end, highly customizable analytics solution for medium to large enterprises and agencies. Its platform integrates, simplifies, governs, and attributes complex revenue data across 500+ sources, providing a unified and clear view of marketing ROI and performance.

Learn more at improvado.io.

