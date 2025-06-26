Epique Realty Launches Epique Essentials - Agent-to-Agent Training That Delivers

Epique Realty Redefines Agent Training with 'Epique Essentials, A New Program For the Field, By the Field

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Epique has once again amazed the participants at this year's PowerCON 2025 with another free benefit that demonstrates their commitment to the Epique family.

Tackling one of the industry's biggest challenges-outdated and theoretical training-Epique Realty today launched Epique Essentials, a groundbreaking agent-to-agent training initiative designed for real-world results.

The program moves beyond abstract concepts to focus exclusively on the practical skills, hands-on strategies, and business fundamentals that drive success in today's competitive market.

To ensure the content is experience-driven and immediately actionable, renowned national trainer and top-producing agent, Dawn Loding, is joining the Epique Essentials team.

"For too long, agents have had to sift through theory to find a few practical nuggets. Epique Essentials flips that model," said Loding. "I'm thrilled to help lead a program that is 100% focused on what works right now-the scripts, strategies, and systems that build a thriving business. We are cutting out the fluff and delivering actionable skills taught by agents who are in the trenches every single day."

Further centralizing its practical education, the Epique Essentials team will now also host the comprehensive Benefits and Vendor Training schedule. This move creates a single, powerful hub where agents can master everything from contract negotiations to the full suite of Epique's proprietary tools and partner benefits, ensuring they can leverage every advantage the brokerage offers.

Real training. Real agents. Real impact.

About Epique

Epique Realty is a trailblazing, agent-first real estate brokerage committed to empowering its agents through a comprehensive suite of free resources and benefits including extraordinary support, award-winning AI technology, and a culture of radical generosity that fuels agent success. By questioning industry norms and putting agents at the center of its universe, Epique is not just transforming the real estate market-it is defining the future. BeEpique

Learn more at www.epiquerealty.com

