Barrie's iSO Design & Interiors Honoured with 2025 Consumer Choice Award in Home Staging Services

BARRIE, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / iSO Design & Interiors, a leading home staging, redesign, and organizing firm serving Simcoe County, York Region, and the GTA, has been awarded the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Home Staging Services category for Barrie. This accolade underscores the company's unwavering commitment to enhancing property aesthetics, functionality, and value for homeowners across the region.

Nina Doiron, Founder, Owner, and Lead Designer at iSO Design & Interiors, established the company in 2016 to merge her corporate marketing background with an innate talent for design. Since then, her passion has been helping homeowners and realtors alike present properties in their best possible light. Whether preparing a home for sale or helping families fall back in love with their living spaces, iSO Design & Interiors' approach is both detail-driven and empathetic.

Turning Homes into Heartfelt Experiences

Specializing in both occupied and vacant home staging, iSO Design & Interiors offers full-service staging, redesign services, colour advice, decluttering, downsizing support, and move-management assistance. Their thoughtful, cost-effective strategies are designed to make homes compelling to buyers while maintaining everyday functionality for sellers.

"From the first consultation, it's always been about storytelling through space," says Nina Doiron, Founder and Lead Designer. "Winning this award is a testament to the meaningful transformations we deliver-homes that sell faster and for more, and families that rediscover joy in their spaces."

Crafting Value with Creativity and Compassion

iSO Design & Interiors operates with a focus on affordability without compromising impact. The team collaborates with homeowners using existing furnishings, when possible, to reduce costs, while also offering rental décor for high-impact staging. For families downsizing or reorganizing, they provide compassionate, hands-on support that transforms stress into excitement.

Nina is a certified UltimateStager and former president of RESA - GTA. She's widely recognized for blending visual excellence with emotional insight-ensuring each project resonates both aesthetically and personally.

Recognition Built on Results

iSO Design & Interiors' approach has consistently delivered strong results: faster sales, competitive offers, and glowing client reviews. The Consumer Choice Award, based on independent consumer polling and rigorous research, validates the firm's standing as a trusted expert in home staging and design.

Designing What's Next

iSO Design & Interiors is growing its service offerings to include interactive design clinics, eco-friendly staging alternatives, and expanded organizing solutions tailored to the modern homeowner. Whether preparing a property for market or helping families reconnect with their living spaces, the team remains focused on delivering meaningful, design-forward transformations that elevate both beauty and livability.

To explore iSO Design & Interiors' portfolio or book a complimentary consultation, CLICK HERE or visit www.isodesign.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

