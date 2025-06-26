Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - OysterLink, a job platform in the restaurant and hospitality industry, has released a new industry poll, revealing what professionals believe will shape the future of dining. According to the results, 42% of respondents identified sustainability innovations as the most impactful trend in the coming years.



Survey Methodology

The poll collected responses from over 100 hospitality professionals across the U.S. through LinkedIn, OysterLink website, and newsletter, asking which trend they believe has the greatest impact on the industry.

AI Isn't Far Behind

While eco-friendly practices took the lead in the poll, AI-driven operations and smart kitchen technologies followed closely, receiving 33% and 17% of the vote, respectively.

"These results show that restaurant professionals aren't just focused on efficiency - they're thinking long-term," said Milos Eric, Co-Founder and General Manager of OysterLink. "Sustainability is no longer a luxury - it's becoming a core part of how restaurants design menus, choose suppliers, and build customer loyalty."

Other emerging trends mentioned by respondents (7%) included the rise of non-alcoholic beverage offerings, a growing demand for personalized dining experiences, and the continued boom in food delivery services.

Key Takeaways

42% of professionals believe sustainability innovations will have the greatest impact.

AI-powered operations received 33% of the vote.

Smart kitchen equipment was selected by 17% of respondents.

Only 7% chose "Other", indicating a strong consensus on these key areas.

About OysterLink



OysterLink is a job platform for restaurant and hospitality professionals with over 400,000 monthly visitors. OysterLink connects talent with opportunities across the U.S., including top chef jobs in San Francisco or bartender positions in Los Angeles. The platform also offers trend reports, expert insights, and interviews with leaders in hospitality.

