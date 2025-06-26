Elanco Releases 2024 Impact Report and Introduces New Framework

GREENFIELD, IN / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Today, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) announced the release of its 2024 Impact Report, showcasing its efforts to enhance animal care, not just improving the lives of animals but also the people who care for them. Reflecting on its purpose and strategic alignment, the report introduces a new framework centered on four key communities of impact, celebrating Elanco's culture of 'Going Beyond' for animals, customers, society, and our people.

In launching a new approach to impact reporting, Elanco reaffirms its dedication to delivering lasting positive change. The report outlines eight core ambitions that shape Elanco's business and aim to generate a meaningful impact within the communities we serve worldwide.

"Elanco is dedicated to delivering positive impact through the work we do every day, bringing innovative solutions to veterinarians, farmers, and pet owners," said Jeff Simmons, President & CEO of Elanco. "We're proud to announce a new framework that further embeds our purpose within our business operations, driving growth, accountability, and lasting positive change for society. We celebrate the progress made for these communities of impact and remain committed to advancing our objectives while delivering meaningful value to all our stakeholders."

Key Highlights include:

Go Beyond for Animals: Our strong portfolio, high-impact innovation, unique market approach, and dedication to making life better compels us to Go Beyond for Animals.

Brought key innovations to market, such as Zenrelia, Credelio Quattro, and Pradalex, driving $461 million in revenue in 2024, surpassing our innovation revenue contribution target of $420 million to $450 million.

Increased pet owner access to parasite protection: Ranked as #1 retail parasiticide dispensing in the U.S. while expanding global retail offerings with AdTab and the U.S. launch of Pet Protect, a new line of veterinary-formulated pet supplements under the Advantage family umbrella.

Donated more than $400,000 worth of products through partnerships to support animal health and wellbeing.

Served as an inaugural signatory to the U.S. Animal Research Openness Agreement (USARO), reinforcing Elanco's commitment to transparency in the use of animals in research.

Go Beyond for Customers: Our promise to advocate, earn trust, and solve big challenges to create value inspires us to Go Beyond for Customers.

Launched Bovaer®, a first-of-its-kind methane-reducing feed ingredient for lactating dairy cattle.

Advanced livestock sustainability with FDA approval of three combination clearances for Experior use with MGA® in finishing heifers.

Enrolled 11% of the U.S. dairy herd into Elanco's UpLook database, a digital insights engine that helps farmers measure and track sustainability goals; allowing U.S. dairy farmers to earn around $10 million in net returns from monetizing carbon credit reductions using Rumensin.

Committed $310,000 in scholarships to support the advanced education of students entering the field of veterinary science and animal health.

Go Beyond for Society: Our commitment to improving the health of people through animals, delivering reliable products, and safeguarding the food system drives us to Go Beyond for Society.

Educated nearly 150 global producers via the Elanco Food Safety Programme to tackle Salmonella outbreaks in poultry.

Dedicated over 730 volunteer hours in food pantries, collaborating with meal-packing organizations to pack over 115,000 meals in 2024.

Recovered over $7 million worth of counterfeit products and removed over 700,000 suspect online product advertisements since 2021.

Engaged in strategic partnership with Medgene to leverage innovative vaccine technology, including the commercialization of a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) vaccine for dairy cattle, once approved.

Go Beyond for Our People: Our unique purpose-driven culture encourages ownership, growth, and wellbeing, motivating us to Go Beyond for Our People.

Achieved a 71% Employee Engagement Score as of Q1 2025, noting a 4% increase from the same period a year ago.

Recorded more than 26,000 volunteer hours in 2024, contributing $870,000 in estimated value of volunteerism across 1,100 global organizations.

Introduced a global machine safety campaign for personal health, safety, and environment (HSE), resulting in a 37% decrease in Days Away, Restricted, or Transferred (DART).

Successfully improved energy efficiency at the Kiel facility with an innovative HVAC system, achieving 100% renewable green electricity and 100% neutral natural gas, compensated by certification.

Elanco invites all stakeholders to explore the full 2024 Impact Report and looks forward to further advancing our purpose of Making Life Better for animals, customers, society, and our people in everything we do.

