Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - One of North America's top industrial product suppliers, TMG Industrial, recently announced opening a new warehouse facility in Charlotte, North Carolina. The expansion represents a substantial enhancement to the company's fulfillment capabilities, with faster delivery and improved customer service.





TMG Industrial Expands Operations with New Charlotte, NC Warehouse to Enhance East Coast Fulfillment

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/256961_f7e7e7d2d4ec6a9c_002full.jpg

Trusted North American industrial product supplier TMG Industrial announced a new North Carolina warehouse facility slated to open in May 2025. With the strategic expansion, clients throughout the eastern and southern regions of the United States will experience faster delivery and enhanced customer service.

Since its founding in 2007, TMG Industrial has built a robust reputation as a reliable supplier known for connecting customers with the tools, equipment, and services to empower businesses and individuals in multiple industries.

"From the start, we recognized the need for well-built, reliable equipment that could withstand the demands of industrial work while remaining accessible to our customers," said TMG Industrial Sales Manager Christopher Hall.

TMG Industrial's new facility houses its expansive range of products, which the company uses to deliver innovative solutions like storage structures, attachment equipment, automotive products, agricultural machinery, construction equipment, portable shelters, greenhouses, generators, workbenches, hydraulic tools, skid steer attachments, and material handling solutions. TMG Industrial provides high-quality, durable equipment and outstanding customer service from farming and construction to automotive repair and logistics. The new facility allows the company to handle its customers' needs faster and more efficiently.

Clients working with TMG Industrial can find what they need from the company's comprehensive lineup, which supports diverse endeavors across many industries. Among the company's many offerings are heavy-duty metal sheds, durable fabric shelters, and versatile container shelters. TMG Industrial also provides commercial greenhouses, which offer secure, weather-resistant storage and cultivation solutions suitable for agricultural, commercial, or industrial use.

TMG Industrial also has an extensive attachment equipment lineup that caters specifically to skid steers, tractors, ATVs, and excavators. Customers can find products like hydraulic breakers, buckets, stump grinders, grapples, snow plows, pallet forks, and landscape rakes, all of which significantly enhance heavy equipment operators' efficiency and capabilities.





TMG Industrial Expands Operations with New Charlotte, NC Warehouse to Enhance East Coast Fulfillment

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/256961_f7e7e7d2d4ec6a9c_003full.jpg

The new North Carolina warehouse serves as a vital link in TMG Industrial's distribution network, seamlessly complementing the company's existing facility in Seattle, WA. The additional facility allows TMG Industrial to provide stellar service to clients on the East Coast, West Coast, and Southern United States. With bi-coastal infrastructure, the company can reliably deliver rapid response times and efficient order fulfillment nationwide.

When they work with TMG Industrial, clients can expect an average fulfillment time of just three business days, which further demonstrates the company's commitment to efficiency and customer satisfaction. They can also expect transparent, upfront pricing, with clear and accurate cost information before making critical purchasing decisions.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WryiUFPj2Kc

"Our new Charlotte facility reflects our commitment to meeting customer needs with prompt and reliable service," Hall stated. "By enhancing our distribution capabilities, we can better serve our valued customers, ensuring they receive the essential equipment and products they need quickly and efficiently."

The new warehouse secures strategic locations across North America, enabling the company to provide reliable, durable, and high-quality equipment as it has since it began. Join the ranks of satisfied clients who "Get Work Done" with TMG Industrial.

"We take pride in our craftsmanship, uphold the highest standards of integrity, and continuously evolve to meet the changing demands of our industry," Hall said. "As we expand into new markets and enhance our capabilities, we remain dedicated to building strong partnerships and delivering solutions that create real value to our customers."

TMG Industrial's next steps involve establishing a distribution center in Melbourne, Australia, to expand into a new market. What won't change is the company's commitment to providing the best possible equipment and service.

Visit the official TMG Industrial website for more information about the company's full product lineup or to inquire about specific industrial solutions. TMG Industrial is a trusted supplier of industrial and agricultural equipment and products. Follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter) for social media updates and the latest industry insights.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256961

SOURCE: Plentisoft