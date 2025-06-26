Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc.: Lingerie Fighting Championships Announces Bitcoin Strategy In Advance of First UK Shows

LAS VEGAS, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. ("LFC") (OTC Pink:BOTY) announced today that they will be adding $230,000 worth of Bitcoin (BTC) to their treasury in the next 30 days and up to $2,000,000 in the next six months. The news comes just eight days before the league's first UK events in London, England on July 4 and Cardiff, Wales on July 6.



"Doing a show in the UK has been on my bucket list for a long time now," CEO Shaun Donnelly says, "so to get this opportunity is really a dream come true."



LFC43: Sindependence Day 2 is already sold out but fans can watch live on PPV at www.LFCfights.com and also on ToroTV.net and the iDreamCTV app available in the Play Store and on most smart TV's



The event will feature some of the LFC's most popular US fighters including current champion Bella Ink, European champ Jolene Hexx and Booty Camp champ Bella Madisyn. Also representing Team USA will be top contenders Ray Lyn, Gypsy Mac, Dani Mo and Sarah Wolfe.



The sweat will have barely dried on the canvas when the league travels to Cardiff, Wales for LFC44: Underground Knockouts on Sunday July 6. Tickets are available at www.LFCfights.com.



"Since this is our first time in the UK, I really wanted to do England and Wales," Donnelly says, "so we can experience even more of the incredible culture and scenery."



Several Team UK members will also be on the LFC44 card including Goth Delilah, Rylee Jade, Eva Leigh and Cardiff's own Nadia Sapphire.



"I have been a fan of LFC for a long time now," Sapphire says, "so the opportunity to fight for them in my home town was too good to pass up."



Also on the card are two undefeated Italian fighters, Angelica Ko and Pamela Strong, as well as Power Slap superstar Sheena Bathory from Hungary.



The Las Vegas based promotion's only previous European event was LFC24: Eurobash in Bratislava, Slovakia which saw nearly 5000 fans get their first look at LFC's unique blend of MMA and wrestling.



Look for ticket and pay-per-view information at www.LFCfights.com.



About Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.



Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. is a sports entertainment company focused on producing unique mixed martial arts events for live audiences and television viewers featuring female fighters.



For more information please visit www.LFCfights.com

