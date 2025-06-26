Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
26.06.2025 20:02 Uhr
PCSS-MAUD: The Connection Between Alcohol Use and Psychiatric Conditions

Earn Continuing Education credits and learn about the complex interplay between alcohol use disorder (AUD) and common co-occurring psychiatric conditions, including bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, and generalized anxiety disorder.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / "Providers Clinical Support System - Medications for Alcohol Use Disorder" (PCSS-MAUD) offers new, free training on alcohol use disorder (AUD) and and common co-occurring psychiatric conditions, including bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, and generalized anxiety disorder.

Alcohol Use and Psychiatry

Alcohol Use and Psychiatry

Learners will gain an understanding of how these conditions interact, diagnostic tools and strategies for screening and diagnosis, and evidence-based treatment approaches. An on-demand, interactive module, featuring two national experts, combines theoretical knowledge with practical approaches, ensuring learners are equipped to address these co-occurring conditions in their clinical practice. This online module allows learners to earn 2 continuing education credits upon completion.

Alcohol is one of the most used substances in the United States. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 28.9 million people 12 and older had alcohol use disorder (AUD) in 2023. Many individuals with AUD also have a co-occurring psychiatric condition such as major depressive disorder, anxiety, or bipolar disorder. Estimates suggest that the prevalence of AUD among persons with anxiety disorders and/or mood disorders range from 20-40%. Effectively treating both conditions is essential to supporting recovery.

PCSS-MAUD is a national program that provides free training, guidance, and mentoring on the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of AUD. The program aims to enhance the capacity of physicians, nurse practitioners, physician associates/physician assistants, nurses, pharmacists, substance use disorder counseling professionals, and other health care providers to treat individuals with AUD, including the use of Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved MAUD.

Learn more and register for this training HERE.

Contact Information

Amanda Rogalski
Marketing Director
aarogalski@rogomarketing.com
616-540-9231

Stephanie Swanson, MPH
Director, Federal Programs
sswanson@asam.org
301-547-4130

.

SOURCE: PCSS-MAUD



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-connection-between-alcohol-use-and-psychiatric-conditions-1043325

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
